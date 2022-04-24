Real Spain stops its winning streak against Honduras Progreso that saved the category

2022-04-23

Royal Spain got his first draw in the tournament Closure 2022 after crashing on his visit to Honduran Progress (1-1), ending his historic streak of 11 straight wins in the National League. In the least showy match in the era Hector Vargasthe Machine He tried until the last minute to get the victory, something that was prevented by many factors.

One of those was meeting some seasoned rice farmers, who mathematically have been saved from relegation after distancing themselves seven points from the Platense, which still has 6 to play. However, on Monday they will know if they will lose five points for the issue of the lawsuitwhich would make them play their salvation against the same Shark in El Progress. On the other side, a disastrous field of Humberto Micheletti It was deprived that the aurinegro team showed the colorful game that they had shown in their previous eleven games with victory. The ball never stopped bouncing, it made it difficult to finish off and deliver specific passes. Difficult to practice professional soccer in a field of this style.

on the markerDevron Garcia did the honors to put the sampedranos ahead after taking advantage of a blunder in the clearance by the local defense after a free kick from Jhow Benavidez; Real’s central defender finished off powerfully and low to beat Colombian goalkeeper Andrés Salazar (47′). La Varganeta’s joy did not last long, which moments later he observed as the star striker of Honduras, Erick Andinotook advantage of an oversight in the professor’s defense to get inside the area and with a cross shot to finalize the final tie (51′).

Buba Lopez It was key when stopping a hand in hand to Christian Sacaza (55′), while a lackluster jhow He sent a hot ball flying to the edge of the area after a death aftermath (74′). Getsel MontesTwo minutes later, he jumped alone in front of the Progressive goal, but sent the ball over the crossbar, missing the goal that would have made the difference. Royal Spain He must at least draw in his pending game against Marathón (they win 1-0 at 29′) to seal his ticket to the semifinals. At the moment, they are leaders by two points, with one game less than the Olympiawho could retake the lead on Sunday by beating Lobos UPNFM. Machine (34 pts) can still beat the institution’s record of points (38 pts), achieved in the previous tournament, if he succeeds in the suspended derby and the final match against Lifetime next saturday in Port Cutsbeing local.