Real Spain will not be able to use the Morazán stadium for the Grand Final

The Machine of Royal Spain became the first team to qualify for the grand final of Honduran soccer in the Clausura 2022 tournament.

The royalty repeats in this instance just as the previous championship did with the Mexican Raúl “Potro” Gutiérrez and as in the Apertura 2021, the sampedranos will close at home for having finished the regular rounds in the first place.

Now the coaching staff commanded by Héctor Vargas already knows in advance when they will play the two final matches of this contest, since it was established from the beginning that the first leg will be on May 21 or 22 at the National Stadium, while the return It will take place in San Pedro Sula on May 28 or 29.