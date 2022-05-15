Real Spain will not be able to use the Morazán stadium for the Grand Final
San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
The Machine of Royal Spain became the first team to qualify for the grand final of Honduran soccer in the Clausura 2022 tournament.
The royalty repeats in this instance just as the previous championship did with the Mexican Raúl “Potro” Gutiérrez and as in the Apertura 2021, the sampedranos will close at home for having finished the regular rounds in the first place.
Now the coaching staff commanded by Héctor Vargas already knows in advance when they will play the two final matches of this contest, since it was established from the beginning that the first leg will be on May 21 or 22 at the National Stadium, while the return It will take place in San Pedro Sula on May 28 or 29.
They will not be able to use the Morazán stadium
If there is no change in the established dates, Real España will not be able to play their Grand Final match at home, at the Morazán stadium.
This is because the Municipal Sports Institute (Inmude) rented the property months in advance for a concert to be given by the Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solís, better known as “El Buki”.
The musical event is scheduled for Saturday, May 28 at 8:00 p.m. Therefore, the match cannot be held on Sunday 29 either, since removing the stage takes several days.
The option that the royal board has in its hands is the Olympic stadium.