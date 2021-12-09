Real Steel: plot, cast and sequel to the film with Hugh Jackman

Robot combat is a practice that already exists today, made famous in particular by the television program Robot Wars, where specimens of all kinds collide until they are canceled. At the same time, the initiative RoboCup aims to build a team of humanoid robots capable of challenging and beating the world champion soccer team by 2050. More and more sport therefore seems to go in a direction where robots take the place of humans and this is also what was imagined by the 2011 science fiction film. Real Steel (review here), directed by the director Shawn Levy, best known for the trilogy of A night at the museum.

Produced by Steven Spielberg And Robert Zemeckis, the film is inspired by the story Steel, from Richard Matheson, first published in 1956 on Fantasy & Science Fiction. In this, the robots compete in real boxing matches. This had already been adapted as an episode of the fifth season of On the edge of reality, the famous anthological television series. To turn the story into a feature film, however, Levy wanted the robots to be real and concrete where possible. Over twenty animatronic robots were thus created, which allowed the film to gain greater realism. The computer graphics only takes over during the fights in the ring.

Appreciated for its practical special effects and those in CGI, Real Steel it established itself as a good box office result, earning around $ 300 million. For lovers of the genre it is a film not to be missed. Before embarking on a vision of the film, however, it will certainly be useful to deepen some of the main curiosities relating to this. Continuing the reading here, it will be possible to find further details relating to the plot and al cast of actors. Finally, the main ones will also be listed streaming platforms containing the film in their catalog.

Real Steel: the plot of the film

In the year 2020 robots are built to fight instead of men in boxing matches. Charlie Kenton, a boxer by profession, finds himself missing the opportunity to win the world title precisely because he is replaced at the last minute by a robot. Not accepting that he has been cut off from the sport he loves, he decides to become the manager of that same android, employing him in clandestine meetings to earn money. But when the automaton is brutally destroyed by an opponent, Charlie finds himself in debt. Complicating the situation is the sudden arrival of a child he didn’t know existed.

An ex-girlfriend of his, now deceased, has in fact had a baby with him and has decided as a last will to leave him in Charlie’s custody. However, he does not want to know, worried only by having to solve his own economic problems. Forced to have to keep the baby anyway, by name Max, Charlie takes him with him in search of a new robot. They’ll find one in a landfill, but it’s an old training model. At Max’s insistence, however, Charlie tries to do what he can to make him as strong as possible. When the robot called To Tom, begins to win every fight, Charlie’s situation seems to take an unexpected turn.

Real Steel: the cast of the film

The actor plays former boxer Charlie Kenton Hugh Jackman, best known for playing Wolverine in the saga of X-Men. The actor, attracted by the project, declared that he particularly appreciated the possibility of confronting real robots on the set, thus being able to make his interpretation more convincing. The young man Dakota Goyo, already appeared as the young Thor in the film Thor, here plays the role of Max, Charlie’s son. The actress Evangeline Lilly appears as Bailey Tallet, the daughter of Charlie’s former coach, while Anthony Mackie is Finn, friend of the protagonist. Kevin DurandFinally, he plays Ricky, the man to whom Charlie owes a lot of money.

Real Steel: the sequel, the trailer and where to see the film in streaming and on TV

Given the success of the film, the director has repeatedly stated that he wants to make a sequel. Recently interviewed to present his new film, Free Guy, Levy confirmed once more that he is hypothesizing different narrative scenarios, so as to bring the project to life. In addition, his desire is to have the actor also play in this sequel Ryan Reynolds, notoriously close friend of Jackman. Currently there is still no certainty that the film will be made, but with the interest of the two performers this could finally materialize in the immediate future.

While waiting for perhaps one day to see this sequel, it is possible to enjoy the film thanks to its presence on some of the most popular streaming platforms on the net today. Real Steel it is in fact available in the catalogs of Rakuten TV, Chili, Google Play, Apple iTunes, Tim Vision and Amazon Prime Video. To see it, once you have chosen the reference platform, just rent the single film or sign up for a general subscription. In this way you will be able to watch it in total comfort and at the best of video quality. It is good to note that in case of rental you will have only a given time limit within which to look at the title. The film is also present in the television schedule of Wednesday 22 September at 21:20 On the canal Rai 4.

