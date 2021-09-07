Real Steel, Shawn Levy and Hugh Jackman return to talk about the sequel

“Never say never” was the final verdict of Shawn Levy regarding the possibility of making a sequel to his 2011 film, Real Steel. The 53-year-old director talked about it with his then protagonist, Hugh Jackman, following the great appreciation of Netflix subscribers, who during the recent Lockdowns have chosen in large numbers the family science fiction drama of the director of Free Guy – Hero for play.

Hugh Jackman: the “top” and “flop” films of his career

A real surge in popularity, which prompted many to ask for a sequel.

“Currently there is no Real Steel 2 that has the green light or in pre-production anywhere,” Levy said, then stressing: “this is the answer to the question. But it has been very present in my thoughts and conversations I’ve been having lately, possibly due to the fact that when Netflix started streaming it during quarantine it became one of their most viewed and trending titles, which led to me and Hugh talking again ”.

Does Hugh Jackman anticipate Wolverine’s return to the MCU?

“We have always loved him so much too”he added, ruling that for him “Time is up” as to the possibility of a sequel to the film, which took place in a world where human boxers had been replaced by robots clashing in the ring in their stead. Yet nothing is lost. “He’s one of those you can never say never about – he concluded. – And while it seems like time has run out on that opportunity, the love of fans and audiences hasn’t gone away. Therefore, who knows?“.

Deadpool 3 will be done: Ryan Reynolds ready to return

In short, openness and diplomacy on the part of the director of the neighbor The Adam Project, cornered even on a hypothetical Deadpool 3 or some other Marvel movie.

“I’m a fan – he said. – I’m a huge fan of Deadpool, and the Marvel Universe. So in the case of the right title, because I only accepted things I knew what to do about, and there are some where I know what I could do with it… we’ll see ”.