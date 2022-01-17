Real Steel, the boxer robot will have a TV series on Disney +

In 2011 Hugh Jackman found himself in the company of two future Marvel stars, Evangeline Lilly (Ant-Man and the Wasp, 2018, at the time famous for Lost) and Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) in Real Steel, a robot fighting film based on a short story by legendary writer Richard Matheson (I’m legend). The film, directed by Shawn Levy (Free Guy, 2021, producer of Stranger Things) and produced by Steven Spielberg’s Dreamworks would have grossed nearly three hundred million worldwide against a budget of one hundred and ten and at the time both the director and the protagonist had hinted at the possibility of a sequel. Now the steel fists are about to make a comeback.

Originally





At the beginning there is the short story by Richard Matheson entitled by us Steel (Duel and other tales, Fanucci, 2005) dated 1956, which also had a television transposition in the fifth season of On the edge of reality in 1963. But the film version is a free adaptation of the original story and tells the story set in a 2020 that at the time was the future in which boxing between humans had been replaced by that with robots. Charlie Kenton (Hugh Jackman) is a former boxer who loses his robot in a fight with a bull during a rodeo. He soon discovers that his ex-girlfriend has died, leaving him with a son, Max (Dakota Goyo) with whom he had never had any contact.





Reason why when the late girl’s sister Debra (Hope Davis) and rich husband Marvin (James Rebhorn, who passed away in 2014) want sole custody, Kenton is an opportunity to ask them for $ 100,000 in return, half all. beginning and half when the two return from vacation. The first confrontation with the new robot, Noisy Boy, ends with its destruction, until in a landfill Kenton’s son finds Atom, a sparring partner robot able to withstand very severe damage. After a few updates, it is the beginning of a glorious career, but the final confrontation with the super champion Zeus will prove to be much tougher than expected. One of the most interesting aspects of the film is that Jason Matthews’ Legacy Effects had created twenty-six animatronic robots not only really present on stage but remotely controlled to perform the movements seen in the film, apart of course the scenes that could only be done in computer graphics.

Today





Shawn Levy will return as an executive producer on the series for Disney +, with Robert Zemeckis, who later Manifest (whose fourth and final season will be produced by Netflix) is finding its way into television science fiction. Since the project is still in the initial stages of construction, a showrunner has not yet been chosen nor is it clear if the story will continue from the film’s finale (seeing the return of a not exactly cheap Hugh Jackman) or if it will be the now inevitable reboot. In an interview last July, Shawn Levy had stated a Comicbook that he was thinking of a sequel with Ryan Reynolds as the protagonist, but it is clear that the project has taken different paths.

It is too early to have official dates, we will keep you informed on the return of combat robots and we ask you: think that Real Steel lends itself to becoming a streaming series?