Real Steel: the director on the sequel with Hugh Jackman | Cinema

, 2012 science fiction film directed by Shawn Levy and starring Hugh Jackman and Evangeline Lilly, did not have a great success at the box office even if its results on the home video market have made it a small cult for fans of the genre.

Director Shawn Levy is got back talking about a sequel during the promotion of his latest film, Free Guy:

I’ve thought about it and talked about it a lot lately, perhaps because when Netflix streamed it during the lockdown, it became one of the most watched stewardship titles. This prompted me and Hugh Jackman to say: “Where does this love for Real Steel come from?” and to realize that we too have a lot. It is one of those “never say never”, it seems too late, but at the same time the love of the fans and the public has not disappeared. So who knows!

With Hugh Jackman, Evangeline Lilly and Dakota Goyo, Real Steel has grossed worldwide just under 300 million dollars. In the US alone, Shawn Levy’s film grossed $ 85.4 million.

The synopsis:

Charlie Kenton is a former boxer who lost his last chance to take the title when a robot weighing 800 kg and over 2 meters tall replaced him in the ring. Now that he’s nothing more than a spare time promoter, Charlie makes enough money by assembling cheap robots out of scrap metal to go from one clandestine boxing match to another. When Charlie hits rock bottom, he reluctantly joins Max, the son he separated from, to build and train a challenger who can win.

