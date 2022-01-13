Real Steel, the Hugh Jackman film series coming soon to Disney +

They have been caressing this dream since 2011, but until today the intention of Shawn Levy and Hugh Jackman seemed to be making a sequel to theirs Real Steel. And after the comeback of the film, one of the most viewed results on Netflix during the Lockdown, something must have moved. So much so that from Variety comes the news that there would be one TV series inspired by that story, destined to Disney +.

The project would still be in one initial phase, after having been in the plans of Disney itself for a long time. This is due to the difficulty of finding all the subjects involved in us available at the same time. Until this moment. In which, apparently, after having signed the necessary agreements, one would mainly be missing screenwriter to rely on.

It is not yet known how the series will relate to the story of former boxer Charlie Kenton by Hugh Jackman, and if we will also witness the return of someone between Anthony Mackie, Evangeline Lilly or Hope Davis. But of course, the success of the film at the time and the opportunity to explore the world more will be a great driving force for the public who had not lived that experience.

Synopsis:

Charlie Kenton is a former boxer who lost his last chance to take the title when an 800-pound, two-meter-tall robot replaced him in the ring. Now that he’s nothing more than a spare-time promoter, Charlie earns just enough by assembling cheap robots out of scrap metal to go from one clandestine boxing match to another. When Charlie hits rock bottom, he reluctantly joins Max, the son he split from, to build and train a challenger who can win the title. When everything seems against and all hope seems lost, Charlie and Max, against all odds, will be able to have one last chance to redeem themselves.