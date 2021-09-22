Real Steel the plot of the film on Rai 4 tonight Wednesday 22 September





Real Steel the film on Rai 4 Wednesday 22 September, the plot

Real Steel is the film chosen by Rai 4 for the prime time of Wednesday 22 September 2021, a 127-minute 2011 action film starring Hugh Jackman.

The film was a moderate success, earning $ 295 million worldwide with $ 85.5 million in the US and € 3 million in Italy. Produced by Steven Spielberg and Robert Zemeckis, it is inspired by the short story Steel by Richard Matheson. In the last period, the hypothesis of creating a Real Steel 2 has emerged but there is no project in the development phase.

Real Steel the plot of the film tonight on Rai 4

Let’s find out the plot of Real Steel to find out if it could be the ideal movie for our evening in front of the TV.

In 2020 imagined by the film, robots fight instead of men. So Charlie Kenton, a former professional boxer, loses the chance to win the world title when a robot replaces him in the ring. Become the manager of this robot to use it in clandestine fights and earn some money when it is destroyed, Charlie escapes leaving the debt unfinished.

Suddenly in his life comes Max, the son he hadn’t seen for a long time and with whom he doesn’t have a good relationship, a resourceful kid despite being only young. After the initial mistrust, father and son will join forces to build and train a robot boxer in combat.

Where can I find it in streaming

The film Real Steel is streaming live on Rai Play in parallel with the broadcast on Rai 4, it is also rented and / or purchased on Amazon prime video Store, TIMVision, Apple, Chili, Rakuten Tv and Google Play / You Tube, Infinity +.

The cast

Here is the cast of the film:

Hugh Jackman: Charlie Kenton

Dakota Goyo: Max Kenton

Evangeline Lilly: Bailey Tallet

Anthony Mackie: Finn

Kevin Durand: Ricky

Hope Davis: Debra Barnes

James Rebhorn: Marvin

Karl Yune: Tak Mashido

Olga Fonda: Farra Lemkova

