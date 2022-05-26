Real, Vinicius Jr responds in person in Paris

PSG Mercato: While his name is often associated with Paris Saint-Germain, Vinicius Jr has made a clear cut on the question of his future.

PSG Mercato: Vinicius Jr’s clear answer about Paris

Real Madrid are trying to recover from the disappointment they have just experienced following the extension of Kylian Mbappé’s contract. The 23-year-old striker looked close to joining Los Blancos before eventually staying dockside. He extended his contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2025. After playing this bad trick at the Spanish club, PSG would also have checked the name of a Madrid star for his transfer window. An interest from Paris for Vinicius Jr is mentioned in particular. The 21-year-old winger has entered another dimension this season with the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti. He has 21 goals and 20 deals in 51 games this season. What to seduce the Parisian leaders. But the Auriverde striker is not seen elsewhere than at Real.

An extension in the pipeline with Real

Interviewed during the show El Larguero, Vinicius Jr has sealed his future with Real Madrid. He even announced the forthcoming extension of his contract with the Spanish champion. “I’m happy here, I’m close to my renewal, we’re on the right track, and I’m very happy at the biggest club in the world. I don’t want to leave here, I want to stay here as long as Marcelo, Karim, Luka, players who have made a great story and I want to continue like them. I’m from Madrid and I’m happy here,” explained the young compatriot of Neymar Jr.

Recruited from Flamengo in 2018 against 45 million euros, Vinicius is still linked to Real until 2024. His lease should therefore extend soon in favor of the renewal of his contract. Paris Saint-Germain for its part will have to dig another offensive track after having inflicted a snub on Real with the resounding extension of Mbappé.