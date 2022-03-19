Reality or fiction? Has ApeCoin (APE) Really Dropped 80% Since Launch?

ApeCoin (APE), the governance token of the well-known NFT project of Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) was airdropped to BAYC owners and Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC)) at 8:30 a.m. EST on March 17 and just 8 hours after APE became tradable on the open market, it has already jumped to the 110th most traded token ranked by CoinGecko, with a total of $900 million in trading volume across all platforms tracked.

As expected, there were some volatile price movements minutes after the airdrop and headlines show that the price of APE has fallen by 80% since its launch. This raises the question of whether the average BAYC and MAYC owner could actually have sold APEs at $40 instead of the $14 quoted at press time.

Let’s take a look at the price of APE minutes after the airdrop was claimed and the token was listed on Binance, FTX, Gate, and SushiSwap to assess the scale of price discrepancies during the initial price discovery periods.

ApeCoin 1 minute spot chart. Source: FTX

The spot price chart above shows that On the FTX one-minute chart, APE was trading as high as $40 in the second minute, but the perpetual price chart below shows that in the first minute it was only up as high as $15 at the high point.

ApeCoin 1 minute perpetual chart. Source: FTX

Binance is showing a high of $28 in the minute of the airdrop from the one-minute chart, while Gate is showing an incredibly high $214 in the same minute.

APE/USDT 1 minute chart. Source: Binance

APE/USDT 1 minute chart. Source: Gate

While the price of newly traded tokens is often volatile during early price discovery periods and it is hard to tell if trades actually occurred at these levels, the volumes on these tiny candlesticks can give a good indication of what the real price was. of APE after the airdrop.

Binance trading volume is the highest among the three platforms used in this article and the reader should know that APE is also traded on other platforms. In the first 5 minutes, Binance’s total trading volume was $42 million, while FTX perpetual trading volume totals $18 million and spot volume is $6 million. Gate only has a trading volume of $1,665 on the candle showing the highest price of $214 and a total volume of just $43,000 in the first 5 minutes.

So it is evident that the most reliable price of APE minutes after the airdrop is from Binance, which is around $28 and happened in the minute of the airdrop. It is not uncommon to see a huge drop in the price of newly launched tokens in the first few hours of trading, as happened with many similar tokens. The question is whether an average non-tech savvy owner could have sold the token in the first five minutes to avoid such a drop. The answer is almost certainly no.

First, the price of gas to mint APE skyrocketed to 10 times (or even more) the normal price right after the airdrop. Unless one is willing to take big risks by raising the price of gas to get the APE ahead of everyone else (and remember that at this point the APE price probably cannot be discovered anywhere), it is very difficult to even claim the APE in a minute.

Secondly, once the APE is in the recipient’s Ethereum wallet, it must be transferred to centralized exchanges (CEX) like Binance and FTX to sell it. This also takes some time depending on the on-chain traffic at the time. The fastest way would be to use a decentralized exchange (DEX) by simply connecting the Ethereum wallet and exchanging APE for another token.

However, an interesting observation is that APE liquidity on DEX is not as much as on CEX. The TVL at the time of writing on Uniswap is relatively small for the APE-USDC and APE-DAI pools; and the liquidity in SushiSwap is very low: the total value locked (TVL) in the APE-USDT pool is only $67,000.

APE liquidity pool as of March 17. Source: uniswap

APE/USDT liquidity pool as of March 17. Source: SushiSwap

BAYC owners can claim around 10,000 APEs per NFT and MAYC owners can claim around 2,000 APEs per NFT. This means that only 80 BAYC owners will be able to trade the full airdrop at the $28 price given the $45 million APE-USDC TVL on Uniswap.

No BAYC owner can exchange the entire SushiSwap airdrop for USDT, as the $67,000 TVL cannot cover 10,000 APE trades for BAYC or the 2,000 APE for MAYC at the price of $28.

Given the lack of liquidity in the DEX and the time it takes transferring APE to a CEX like Binance, it is almost impossible for a normal owner to cash out in the first 1-2 minutes at the top. It seems that only tech-savvy owners (or bots) who know how to interact with the blockchain directly with code can execute such transactions in such a short period of time.

Even if the $40 price is true and APE fell 80% from there to $8, only a few were able to sell APE at that price. A more reasonable way to see the initial price of a newly launched token is to use the volume of USD traded in the minute divided by the volume of the token. In the case of Binance in the first minute, the total volume of USDT is 19.66 million and the total volume of APE is 2.15 million, which gives an average price of $9.14 in the first minute for APE.

APE/USDT first minute volume. Source: Binance

Using this fairer way of looking at the APE price immediately after launch, the token actually only fell 12% from its peak, which is not overly dramatic given the current bearish environment. When investors read headlines like the token price dropping 80% on its first day next time, be sure to take it with a grain of salt.

With Yuga Lab’s future plans to use APE for all of its products and services and collaboration with Animoca Brands to build blockchain NFT games, the future outlook for APE and the NFT-based Web 3.0 economy could be very interesting.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

