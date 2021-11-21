reality shatters

After 17 days of disappearance following a report of sexual assault by a powerful Chinese politician, Peng Shuai finally reappears. But it is suspended in a space and a time that seem unreal.

From China, Peng Shuai finally returns to give a sign of presence, after 17 days of disappearance since the evening of 2 November denounced sexual violence suffered at the hands of the powerful former vice premier Zhang Ghaoli. It is a reappearance through an intermediary, indeed through a double passage of hands, which ends with a tweet from a reporter who works in the state media, as was the expression of the Chinese political apparatus the tweet of the network that had disseminated the screenshot of the alleged email of the tennis player in which he assured him that he was fine and that there had been no rape.

The source of the news already suggests that it is the second step in Chinese propaganda’s attempt to silence the campaign to mobilize world public opinion – which today reached the United Nations building – which in the last few hours has detonated the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai, involving media and personalities from all over the world in order to clamor for China to clarify the fate of the 35-year-old tennis player, former world number of doubles. The fear is that Peng Shuai could pay heavily the price of unprecedented accusations against one of the most powerful men in the country, that his life remains irremediably crushed in the gears of the repression of the system after having told in numerous details – in a very long post on Weibo, quickly removed from censorship – not only the sexual assault suffered three years ago, but also a long extramarital affair with the former deputy prime minister.

After the e-mail denying the rape which appeared clearly false – for the bureaucratic tones used, very similar to those used in retractions of dissidents widespread in the past, but also for the presence of a cursor in the middle of the text that could not have been possible if the ’email was not written by whoever took the screenshot – the Chinese party media therefore try again to pass the idea that the situation is absolutely normal, while instead the world is bursting with anguish over the fate of the tennis player. As if the thousands of tweets that wonder where she is are talking about an alien, as if one of the most important newspapers in the world – L’Equipe – decided tomorrow to make the title you see below because it had nothing better to put on the front page.

“When it comes to Peng Shuai, they show this on TV”: there is a black hole in China

And therefore Shin Shiwei – this is the journalist’s name – lets us know that Peng Shuai posted on WeChat (a messaging app similar to WhatsApp, widespread in China) three recent photos, adding “have a nice weekend“. And again that”a friend of hers shared the three photos“. The images posted show an apparently serene woman, sitting in a room surrounded by many soft toys, together with a gray cat. Peng Shuai smiles holding the cat in her arms and poses for a close-up next to a Kung puppet. It was Panda.

The ‘normality’ that these photos would like to convey appears jarring with the media chaos that has broken out outside of China: an icy calm that Peng Shuai’s smile cannot warm up. Nothing looks the way it should be in such a situation: how is it possible that the tennis player, a citizen of the world having toured the WTA circuit for years, does not know what is going on for her outside of China and does not feel the need to contact someone in person, to reassure the world that is she really well and is she a free woman? Who can really think that three photos taken in a surreal context for a 35-year-old woman, spread with a message totally detached from reality, allegedly shared by a friend and finally spread by a party journalist (it is not clear why she did it him and not the person directly concerned) are enough to answer the page of the team of tomorrow? Moreover, the photos have no certain dating, the profile image of the ‘friend’ is a Chinese flag, the shared account on WeChat which should belong to the tennis player has the username ‘Peng Shuai 2’.

The question does not change, on the contrary it is necessary to ask it with even more force. Where is Peng Shuai? Is it in danger? If China thinks that the kind of answers prepared so far is enough, they are definitely off the mark.