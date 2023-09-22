Reality star Kim Kardashian surprises fans with impressive acting skills in season twelve of ‘American Horror Story’



Samantha Grossman September 21, 2023 – 12:11 pm























Last night, September 20, the twelfth season of American Horror Story: Fragile Premiere on FX. What left fans of the show pleasantly shocked was the acting debut of reality star, businesswoman and billionaire, Kim Kardashian.keeping up with the Kardashians, According to CNN Entertainment, “Although he hosted Saturday night Live And also has some acting credits, it’s definitely a step up for the reality star…”

In American Horror Story: FragileAnna, played by Emma Roberts (We’re the Millers), is a rising film star battling infertility after several failed attempts at IVF. After being convinced to give IVF another try, Anna believes someone is jeopardizing her chances of motherhood. Kardashian plays Siobhan, Anna’s friend and publicist. Via CNN Entertainment, “After witches, weird shows and haunted houses, American Horror Story Gets down to basics by exploring horror in a more traditional environment with a protagonist in a vulnerable moment…” Initial thoughts on Kardashian’s casting were met with skepticism and low expectations. Following the airing of the new season, fans took to social media to share their feelings of delight and admiration towards her acting skills.

The show’s twelfth season is based on the book. delicate situationWritten by Danielle Valentine, what is being called the new generation rosemary’s baby, American Horror Story Created by Brad Falchuk (glee) and Ryan Murphy (watchman), which features model Naomi Campbell (face), singer Adam Levine (sound), singer Stevie Nicks (practical magic), and joining the cast of season twelve was model Cara Delevingne (carnival row) Who will play Ivy?

Episodes of season twelve will air every Wednesday on FX, Streaming will be available on Hulu the following day.

Below are tweets from fans American Horror Story After watching Kim Kardashian debut on the show.

New AHS actually sounds a little scary and has a lot of potential + Kim surprised me with how good her acting is #AHSDelicate pic.twitter.com/r9BciSSCxy – P⃤ (@PlasticFads) 21 September 2023

Why is Kim giving RN to the actress? #AHSDelicate pic.twitter.com/Aka42viVkP – Phil Collins Steyn (@oprahsnepue) 21 September 2023













































