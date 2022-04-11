Really? ELDEN RING Fan Creates Guide Dealing With Characters’ Feet

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Although it debuted more than a month ago, ELDEN RING it still harbors many secrets waiting to be discovered. As expected, a loyal community has already formed around this title, which is why in recent weeks we have seen the publication of multiple guides that try to shed light on various elements of the experience. Although the vast majority of these articles are very helpful, others turn out to be more curious than useful.

Such is the case of The Many Feet of The Lands Between, a curious guide to ELDEN RING which is hosted on the Steam Community Forums. As its name suggests, its unique purpose is to document the feet of all the characters that appear in the video game. And yes, it is as hilarious as you can imagine.

Do you have doubts about the feet of the ELDEN RING characters? This guide is for you

The person in charge of this fun and strange project is the user Mister B, who since last April 1 is in charge of collecting the images of the feet of all the NPCs of the FromSoftware video game.

This extravagant premise, surprisingly, was liked by the community. As of this writing, the guide is one of the most popular on Steam and already has a perfect 5-star rating with 772 reviews. Of course, users made fun of the ridiculous situation in the comments section. “Thank you! This will surely come in handy in my future games!” one player wrote.

The Many Feet of The Lands Between (Image via Steam)

Now, what is the guide titled The Many Feet of The Lands Between? Basically, it is a collection that collects the images of bare feet and the name of their respective owners. It is curious that there are no descriptions, so it seems that the intention of the project is not to investigate the lore or make theories about the characters.

The list is made up of more than 70 elements, but it grows every moment. Thus, users also wanted to join this curious project and are sharing in the comments section the name of the characters that are missing from the collection in an attempt to help Mister B; They say that union is strength.

Finally, why was this unique guide created? While Mister B has yet to reveal his true intentions, the community speculates that the purpose is to poke fun at a popular meme that Hidetaka Miyazaki supposedly has an attraction to feet.

But tell us, what do you think of this curious project? Would you like to help complete the list? Let us read you in the comments.

ELDEN RING is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. You will find more information about him if you visit this page.

