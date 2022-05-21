Really? Margot Robbie to lead ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel

Margot Robbie is still in demand in Hollywood. The Australian actress will be the protagonist of the prequel to the successful film “Ocean’s Eleven”, reported the specialized magazine Variety. The aforementioned film, as will be remembered, has two versions (1960 and 2001).

Jay Roach, who worked with the artist on the film “Bombshell,” will direct the production, should the ship make it to port. And it is that although the film is already in development, it has not yet received the green light from Warner Bros., said the site.

Also, Carrie Solomon is known to be working on the script, which is expected to take the story to a place far from Las Vegas. Thus, apparently, the adventure will take place in the 1960s in some city in Europe.

a complicated schedule

In addition to leading the cast, Margot Robbie will also produce the film with her company producing the film through her Lucky Chap company. Director Roach, responsible for such blockbusters as “Austin Powers” and “Meet the Fockers,” is also part of the production team.

The Margot Robbie film, which does not yet have a final title, will go into production in the spring of 2023, if it receives the go-ahead from the studio. By then, however, Robbie will be busy promoting another film for Warner Bros: Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie.”

The film inspired by the famous Mattel doll has a release date in theaters on July 21, 2023. That means that Robbie will spend much of the summer on the press tour of this production, so it is possible that the filming of the prequel has to be rescheduled.

It should be remembered that Steven Soderbergh released his version of “Ocean’s Eleven” in 2001, based on “Oceans 11” from 1960, starring five members of the Rat Pack (Frank Sinatra among them).

The commercial success of the film gave way to a trilogy starring George Clooney, Matt Damon and Brad Pitt. Warner Bros. picked up the franchise in 2018 with “Ocean’s Eight,” which starred Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter and Awkwafina. The film grossed nearly $300 million at the global box office.

