Really? ‘The Rock’ would replace Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean

After knowing the verdict of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard A rumor has begun to circulate that many people have not liked. He himself assures that the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is ready to run its course although without his beloved Captain Jack Sparrow, well Johnny Depp He is no longer willing to return to the franchise even if he is paid with the English crown jewels.

Because of this Disney is in the “desperate” search for the perfect replacement and for some reason they have believed that Dwayne Johnson could be that person.

They affirm that Dwayne Johnson is an actor who has worked wonderfully in different franchises and projects, such as the Jumanji reboot or his most recent work with Disney in Jungle Cruise alongside Emily Blunt. That is to say, he is an actor who is too famous and loved globally, so that almost every film that has The Rock is very sure to sell.

Despite that, his presence, however muscular and tanned he may be, is not enough to fill the space left by other actors with much greater versatility, experience and talent than him, such as Johnny Depp and his epic role as Jack Sparrow that is simply epic, unique and unrepeatable.

The fact is that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is already confirmedand one of the actresses who will star in this new installment is Margot Robbie, but it is not known if the franchise will enter a different stage, jumping to a completely different story and only set in the world that Captain Jack left behind, or if indeed They are looking for the actor who can fill the position of the pirate played by Depp.

According to the Giant Freakin Robot medium, Disney would be looking for a super star for fans of the franchise and Johnny are not too upset by the actor’s absence, and due to the great relationship between The Rock and the company, he looks to be the “perfect replacement”.

But whatever the current situation of the film, in any case Margot Robbie herself would be a better alternative to “replace” Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow, although an extra co-starring presence would obviously be required and that is where Dwayne Johnson could enter, but come on, there are many more options.

Followers claim that Dwayne is loved by many, but they don’t think the role is the best for him.