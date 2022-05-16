Really unrecognizable Kylie Jenner in a new TikTok video!

Nothing is going well for Kylie Jenner! On TikTok, a few of her admirers didn’t recognize her in her new video… Shocking.

Kylie Jenner has seen better days… By sharing a new video on TikTok, the businesswoman made a real bad buzz. According to some Internet users, the happy mother of two children would therefore have become unrecognizable because of the scalpel. MCE TV reveals everything to you.

Kylie Jenner is on all fronts

Nowadays, Kylie Jenner is one of the influencers most followed on social networks. It all started with Keeping Up With The Kardashians. With her illustrious family, Kylie Jenner has entertained thousands of viewers around the world!

Thus facing the camera, all aspects of their private life in LA were honored. After the stop of the show, the darling of Travis Scott and his relatives also conquered with a new program called The Kardashians… Simply !

In parallel with filming, Kylie Jenner masterfully manages her countless brands. Like Kylie Skin or even Kylie Cosmetics.

Daily, her daughter Stormi never leaves her… Or almost. She also accompanies him to work!

“Kylie is going to work with Stormi and Stormi loves it”, has also entrusted Kris Jenner via a YouTube video. “It makes me so happy to see her with Stormi”

But also : ” I have never seen anything like it. She is so patient. She may be in the middle of the most important thing in her life at this time and if Stormi walks into the room (…) she will put everything on hold and turn her full attention to her daughter. »

In any case recently, Kylie Jenner intrigued her followers because of this TikTok video!

His TikTok video intrigues his followers

To promote its countless ranges, Kylie Jenner is on all fronts! Now, it is on TikTok that she shines brilliantly.

Facing the camera, Kendall’s sister once again wanted to demonstrate her talents as a makeup artist. Unfortunately for her, a handful of internet users were taken aback… By her face!

“It’s not Kylie… I have a hard time recognizing her.” “WTF is that Kylie? “, “There is something that has changed in her… I cannot see what”, “She has taken a blow of old”, “She touched up her lips right? » can we read in the comment thread of his post.

For her part, Kylie Jenner preferred to ignore their remarks. Like the other people around her, the happy mother of two children is also keen on cosmetic surgery.

To maintain her dream figure, the North’s aunt does not skimp on the means.

” She started nagging her mother about the plastic surgery when she was very young. She let Kylie get everything she wanted, starting with breast augmentation, and Botox, then hyaluronic acid injections into her lips “, has also confessed a source close to the star for Ok! Magazine.

Also note that Kylie Jenner would also have done “ an eyebrow lift, upper eyelid surgery, a chin implant. Eyebrow lift, jaw reshaping and nose job “. Well, you know everything!