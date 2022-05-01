Entertainment

Realmadrid TV programming: tonight, ‘Red Belt’ and ‘Last Assault’

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 25 1 minute read

NEWS. 05/01/2022

The channel broadcasts a double cinema session at 9:30 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.

Real Madrid TV offers today, Sunday night, a double installment of the best cinema. Starting at 9:30 p.m., the club’s channel broadcasts Red belt, film directed by David Mamet and starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Tim Allen and Alice Braga. Mike Terry is a jiu-jitsu master who refuses to participate in professional competitions, seeing them as a sign of weakness. His life changes completely when he saves the life of Chet Frank, a famous action movie actor who introduces him to the film industry. But he will then be forced to compete in a martial arts tournament in order to achieve the prize money.

At 11:15 p.m., the white channel broadcasts last assault, film directed by Clement Virgo and starring Danny Glover, Rossif Sutherland and Flex Alexander. Donnie is released after spending nine years in prison for brutally beating a young man of color and leaving him disabled. When he returns to his neighborhood, the black community awaits him to take revenge, especially the father of the young man he assaulted. Therefore, they decide to challenge Donnie to a boxing match in which they will seek bloodshed.

Video.

Realmadrid TV schedule: Last assault, at 11:15 p.m.

tabletop cinema

Before, starting at 3:40 p.m., the channel broadcasts the film Triage, Directed by Denis Tanovic and starring Colin Farrell, Jamie Sives and Paz Vega. Mark and David are two war photographers who are doing reports in Kurdistan. David, fed up with the violence, decides to return home with his pregnant wife. But Mark, more ambitious, chooses to stay a few more days to look for the best photograph, not knowing if he will be able to return safely.

Video.

Realmadrid TV programming: Triage, at 3:40 p.m.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 25 1 minute read

Related Articles

Ten Hag ready to fire Cristiano Ronaldo, his already known replacement?

27 seconds ago

its director leaves the project in full production

8 mins ago

Lenny Kravitz shared an unpublished photo of Zoë Kravitz and this is how Jason Momoa reacted

10 mins ago

an Arsenal legend sends Cristiano Ronaldo to Paris and already imagines a legendary duo with Lionel Messi!

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button