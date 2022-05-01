Realmadrid TV programming: tonight, ‘Red Belt’ and ‘Last Assault’
The channel broadcasts a double cinema session at 9:30 p.m. and 11:15 p.m.
Real Madrid TV offers today, Sunday night, a double installment of the best cinema. Starting at 9:30 p.m., the club’s channel broadcasts Red belt, film directed by David Mamet and starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Tim Allen and Alice Braga. Mike Terry is a jiu-jitsu master who refuses to participate in professional competitions, seeing them as a sign of weakness. His life changes completely when he saves the life of Chet Frank, a famous action movie actor who introduces him to the film industry. But he will then be forced to compete in a martial arts tournament in order to achieve the prize money.
At 11:15 p.m., the white channel broadcasts last assault, film directed by Clement Virgo and starring Danny Glover, Rossif Sutherland and Flex Alexander. Donnie is released after spending nine years in prison for brutally beating a young man of color and leaving him disabled. When he returns to his neighborhood, the black community awaits him to take revenge, especially the father of the young man he assaulted. Therefore, they decide to challenge Donnie to a boxing match in which they will seek bloodshed.
Realmadrid TV schedule: Last assault, at 11:15 p.m.
tabletop cinema
Before, starting at 3:40 p.m., the channel broadcasts the film Triage, Directed by Denis Tanovic and starring Colin Farrell, Jamie Sives and Paz Vega. Mark and David are two war photographers who are doing reports in Kurdistan. David, fed up with the violence, decides to return home with his pregnant wife. But Mark, more ambitious, chooses to stay a few more days to look for the best photograph, not knowing if he will be able to return safely.
Realmadrid TV programming: Triage, at 3:40 p.m.