Realmadrid TV programming: tonight, ‘The pistols sang to death’ and ‘Naked weapon’

Starting at 11:15 p.m., the channel premieres naked weapon, a film directed by Ching Siu-Tung and starring Maggie Q, Anya Wu and Daniel Wu. Several teenage girls, beautiful and athletic, begin to disappear one after another in different parts of the country. Behind these disappearances is Madame M, leader of a group of international assassins who use her naked body as a lethal weapon. After years of hard training, only three girls have managed to survive and are released on the condition that they fulfill the missions they are given.

Before, at 3:40 p.m., the club’s channel premieres shearing, film directed by Josefina Molina and starring Fernando Fernán Gómez, José Luis López Vázquez, Ángela Molina, Concha Velasco and Tito Valverde. The Marquis of Esquilache, minister of Carlos III, intends to introduce a series of reforms in Spain that collide with the conservative mentality of the time. When he arrives at his residence, the House of Seven Chimneys, he finds that his actions have caused a massive riot in the city. His fight for some ideas, his relationship with the king and his servant Fernanda and the intrigues to which he is subjected end up affecting his character.