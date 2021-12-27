RealMe 8 Pro with Android 12, but when to update?

Realme 8 Pro has established itself on the market as a high quality device at an affordable price. Although it costs less than 300 euros, it has excellent technical characteristics and will soon have the latest update to Android 12. The latest version of Google’s operating system is already available in India for the Beta version of Realme UI 3.0.

Unmissable preview for i residing in India: will have the ability to access the update Android 12 directly on their Xiaomi smartphones. But in order to take advantage of this possibility you will need to have a software updated to build RMX3081_11.C.09 and, moreover, it will be necessary to have some available gigabytes of free space on the hard disk, to be exact at least 10.

The procedure for getting the update

Residents of India who will want join the program in question can have the update by going directly to the screen Software update from the Realme smartphone. After that, they will have to go up “Settings”, then click on “Early Access” And “Request now”. After selecting this option, the request will start. Attention, the update will not start automatically!

ALSO READ: Xiaomi Days the new MediaWorld Flyer but only until December 20

In fact, after carrying out these operations, it will be sent the request and we will have to wait until is accepted. Only after acceptance will he be able to leave the update. It will be required, as is always the case during operating system updates, the at least 60 percent of the remaining battery is available. In fact, the update takes a long time.

The rest of the world, for the moment, cannot access this possibility. This anticipation in India is just one small first step aimed at carrying out a test. In fact, the software is in its infancy and from this test we will understand what can be improved. It is assumed that, after this first period, we will work on the stable and definitive version.

Realme 8 Pro is Best Buy

Regardless of accessing the Android update, Realme 8 Pro remains a very good phone in its category. Features a good overall balance it’s a excellent photographic sector compared to the average of its price range. In addition, the display is pointed out Touch screen from 6.43 inches with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels. These are definitely uncommon features in its price range.

From the point of view of functionality there are excellent ratings: think of the module LTE 4G which allows excellent data transfer and internet browsing. Furthermore, good connectivity is guaranteed by the Wifi and from GPS. At the moment it is possible to buy it on Amazon, at the price of 279 euros. In this video you will see one device review:

ALSO READ: Xiaomi presents its new batteries, small structure but great durability

What else to add? Realme 8 Pro is a very useful smartphone if you are looking for a efficient device without having to spend a capital. Certainly, it will be necessary to evaluate in the future whether the producers will guarantee timing and continuity of software support in the long run. But at the moment we are not sure about this and the Android update.