Realme 8, the best low cost smartphone at an unmissable price

There are smartphones that immediately catch the eye and do it for two reasons: data sheet and price. And that’s definitely what happens with the realme 8, a mid-range smartphone (for the features) hidden in the body of an entry-level (for the price). Among low cost smartphonethe realme 8 is definitely one of the best and testament to this is the fact that at the moment it is the best-selling mobile phone on Amazon. And the reason is very simple: realme 8 is on super offer on the e-commerce site at a price of 199 €. The discount is substantial compared to the price list: as much as 23% less.









From the screen, through the processor, up to the battery, all the components of the realme 8 make it the perfect smartphone for those looking for an affordable, but reliable device. In the price range under 200 € at the moment it is difficult to find better: there are few smartphones with a Super AMOLED display, with a photographic sector of excellent quality (main camera from 64MP) and a battery that guarantees an autonomy of up to two days.

If you want to stay updated in real time with the best technology offers of the daywe advise you to subscribe for free to the “Technology offers channel” that we opened on Telegram: to do it just click here.

Realme features 8

To read the realme datasheet 8 you immediately realize that this is not an entry-level and in some ways not even a mid-range: there are features from a higher category.

Starting from 6.4 “Super AMOLED screen which also integrates an ultra-fast fingerprint reader. Under the body there is a Helio G95 processor designed to perform at its best with the heaviest apps, well 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memoryexpandable with a microSD.

Even if it is an inexpensive smartphone, realme still wanted to invest in the photographic sector. In the back we find four cameras: in addition to that 64 Megapixel main (which uses artificial intelligence to improve brightness, colors and reduce the noise of the images taken), there is an 8 Megapixel wide-angle sensor, a macro lens and a lens for black and white photos. There are also special shooting modes for maximum brightness even in low light conditions.

There battery is 5000mAh and with normal use of the device you cover two days without too many worries. In times of need there is also fast charging to be able to have 100% autonomy in just over an hour. In addition to all the features we have mentioned, the smartphone also has compact dimensions: slim, not excessive weight and practically invisible screen bezels.

Realme 8 on offer: price and discount

The realme 8 is on offer on Amazon at a price of 199 €the 23% less than the price list. Buying it today saves 60 €. To take advantage of the offer, however, you have to be very fast: it will end in a few days. In addition, the smartphone is in high demand (it is the best-selling on Amazon at the moment) and stocks may run out. The product is sold and shipped directly from the e-commerce platform.