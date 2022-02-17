realme 9 Pro+ on sale and with launch discount

The top device of the 9 series reaches its minimum without being for sale yet in Spain.

The realme 9 Pro and realme 9 Pro+ were presented yesterday and today the older of the two can be yours with a 50 euro discount. Its starting price is 399.99 euros, which you can see on its official website and today it can be yours for €349.99 on Amazon. However, it is not gold everything that shines.

The offer is only available on Amazon Italy. This is not a problem for you because if you live in Spain you can buy it the same as if you did it on Amazon Spain. You just have to pay some 5-6 euros for shipping from the transalpine country. You can be one of the first users of this piece of smartphone with Android 12, screen Super AMOLED and 5G. If you want, the top version, with 8/256 GB, costs only 439.99 euros. This realme 9 Pro+ is going to establish itself as one of the best realme terminals of the year.

You will not have it the next day because it is Amazon Prime, but in a few days it will arrive.

Buy a realme 9 Pro + for 349.99 euros (RRP €399.99 )

This realme terminal makes us see that the Chinese firm wants to capture all the attention of the technology market. mid-premium range at a stroke This smartphone has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED-panelresolution FullHD+refresh rate of 90Hz, HDR10+the front camera integrated into a small hole and a only 8mm thick. The fingerprint reader we find it under the screen. You don’t need reasons to buy a mobile with an Amoled screen, take advantage of the offer without further ado.

It’s a great beast powered by MediaTek’s newest CPU, the Dimension 920, a 6nm octa-core processor that flies at 2.5GHz speed. accompany him 6GB RAM in its most basic version and 8 GB in the top version. Its graphics chip is the ARM Mali-G68 MC4 and it reaches 500,000 points in the Antutu performance test. In this model we have 128 GB of internal storage (not expandable).

We have 2 stereo speakers and 2 microphones to improve noise cancellation on calls and video recordings. In the back we have a triple main camera composed of a 50 MP lens, a 8 MP wide angle with 119º wide and a 2 MP macro lens. record 4K videos and slow motion at 960 fps without messing up Its selfie camera reaches 16 MP.

In connectivity, this realme 9 Pro+ does not fall short, how could it be otherwise. We have mobile technology 5G, NFC, Dual SIM, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS and 3.5 mm Jack for headphones. Your battery is 4,500 mAh with ultrafast charge at 60W. The older brother of the realme 9i can be yours today with a discount included.

Related topics: Mobile, Offers, Realme, Technology

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Sign up for Disney + for $ 8.99 and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!