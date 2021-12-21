realme against the ‘Grasp of Death’: a new antenna array to improve the signal on GT 2 Pro

With a mode now usual for the Chinese manufacturer, realme reveals in advance some of the features of its next top of the range, with the intent to entice users. In fact, during the realme GT 2 Series Event online event, Mark Wesley, realme Product Communication Manger, introduced three of the technologies that will be the cornerstone for the new realme GT 2 Pro: a back cover in bio-polymer material, a camera ultra-wide at 150 and innovations on the connectivity front.

With its realme GT Explorer Master Edition, the Chinese manufacturer had already showcased out-of-the-ordinary (and definitely appreciable in reality) ideas regarding materials, with a back cover characterized by a particular vegan leather finish inspired by the world of luggage. .

Low environmental impact materials

The back cover of the realme GT 2 Pro will use a bio-polymer material that is used as an environmentally friendly alternative to petroleum-derived fossil raw materials, with a focus on reducing emissions that contribute to global warming. The bio-based material developed by SABIC, which in the past has already showcased materials derived – for example – from waste vegetable oils, such as LNP THERMOCOMP DC0041PE-7M1D145W. In this case the material should derive from wood pulp and leaf residues.

Great attention will also be given to packaging, with vegetable-based inks and a reduction in the overall percentage of plastic from 21.7% of the previous generation to 0.3% of this model.

150 super wide-angle camera

A new generation wide-angle camera will be integrated into the camera module, with a wide angle of view to 150, against the classic 120 of traditional ultrawide cameras.

New antennas against the Grasp of Death

There will be important innovations on the hardware side on the arrangement of the antennas, to improve signal reception both on mobile networks and on Wi-Fi networks, with an eye also for NFC. A series of 12 antennas scattered throughout the body of the smartphone will be aimed at improving the experience of gamers, whose grip to hold the phone horizontally with two hands often covers the 4 antennas placed on the lower and upper sides of the smartphone, in what is – precisely – defined ‘Death Grip‘that literally’ kills’ the signal. The antenna grid will be managed dynamically in order to optimize reception in all conditions of use, with a gain declared by realme equal to well +3 dB. (Who knows what Steve Jobs would have thought …)

Similar speech for the Wifi andNFC. In particular, the latter will no longer see only a small sensitive area on the back of the smartphone, but will have a much wider range: it will be possible, for example, to go to the subway turnstile in a simpler and faster way, without those seconds lost to find the right position of the NFC chip. Of course, it will also be interesting to see which technologies realme will decide to implement for make this long range NFC safer‘, given that at the moment the very proximity required by the connection is one of the intrinsic safety systems of Near Field Communication.

We just have to wait for the official presentation to get all the details on the new one realme flagship killer.

