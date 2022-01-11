realme, all smartphones that will receive Android 12: the official list is online

realme has formalized the la upgrade roadmap for its realme UI 3.0 operating system. The update is based on Android 12, with the customization that continues to appeal to young people aiming to offer an exclusive experience to users while maintaining the functionality of the Google mobile operating system.

At the time of this writing realme sta adapting the realme UI 3.0 on each smartphone in which it will be made available. The stable release update operation will start in January 2022 with realme GT, to then expand the range over the following months until August with realme X3. It is foreseeable that all smartphones that will be announced in the future will implement the new version of the manufacturer’s ROM.

realme, the official roadmap for updating to Android 12

Below is the official list announced by the team:

January 2022 : realme GT

: realme GT February 2022 : realme 8 Pro, realme GT NEO 2, realme 9 Pro +, realme 9 Pro

: realme 8 Pro, realme GT NEO 2, realme 9 Pro +, realme 9 Pro March 2022 : realme GT Master Edition, realme 7 Pro, realme 8, realme GT2 Pro, realme GT 2

: realme GT Master Edition, realme 7 Pro, realme 8, realme GT2 Pro, realme GT 2 April 2022 : realme 8i, realme 7, realme X50 Pro 5G

: realme 8i, realme 7, realme X50 Pro 5G July 2022 : realme 8 5G, realme Narzo 30 5G, realme 7 5G, realme 9i

: realme 8 5G, realme Narzo 30 5G, realme 7 5G, realme 9i August 2022: realme X3

The news of realme UI 3.0

There new customization of realme offers a “more expressive design” with a “more organized layout”, all to make the user experience on any smartphone smoother. The company has developed a new three-dimensional language for icon design, with an outline that adds depth to the outward appearance of the software. The color palette is more varied than the previous generation, precisely to bring the products even closer to young users.

realme UI 3.0 It also supports global theme color customization, new always-on-display themes and Omoji. Personalization introduced theAI Smooth engine, which aims to make graphic rendering more efficient, increasing fluidity without compromising energy consumption. realme has improved memory management by reducing fragmentation “to a minimum”, and several apps can be started intelligently thanks to AI memory compression and better resource planning. realme promises 10% app launch performance improvement, a 30% reduction in memory used, and a 12% increase in battery life.

It also comes improved privacy management, thanks for example to the ability to securely share photos and videos by deleting geolocation or time information, for example, or even metadata about the camera model and shooting settings used. The new customization also allows access to further restrictions on app permissions: in the case of location data, for example, non-specific data can be used to improve user privacy.

