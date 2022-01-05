Realme Book Enhanced official: features and price

In the event that saw GT 2 and GT 2 Pro presented, but also a very particular GT Neo 2, there was also room for the enhanced version of Realme Book, precisely defined Enhanced. This model makes use of features that aim to bring greater performance than the base models, while maintaining a good price.

Realme Book Enhanced: what changes compared to the base model?

If we look at the features, the model Enhanced is very similar to the basic variant already on the market a few months ago, if not for a lighter weight (1.47 kg for a thickness of 14.9 mm) but what Realme aims at is an increase in performance and that is why it has included some key points in order to bring this improvement.

It starts with an increase in the performance of the Multi-Core CPU of the 21.8% (Intel i5-11320H), while for the GPU we have even a leap of 68%. But to get the best performance, you need to have proper cooling and that’s why a system has been put in place Vapor Chamber which increases the heat dissipation of the 32.7%. Finally, it is now possible to buy Realme Book in the variant 16/512 GB.

Price and availability

The new Realme Book Enhanced arrives on the Chinese market with an introductory price of approx € 655 (4,699 yuan), which for what it offers in this regard is certainly framed. As always, even for this model we will have to wait for the brand to bring the whole series to our market, which for now is not officially distributed (although it has already arrived in Europe).

