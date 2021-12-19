Realme focuses on ECG monitoring: a possible new wearable has been found

After launching the Realme Fit app, the company now wants to focus on wearable ECGs. A new project has been found

In recent years, the wearable market has undergone an impressive surge. More and more users want to have a device on their wrist that can monitor all the main data related to health and well-being, with an eye on fitness. In addition to the big giants that act as a reference point for the sector, even “minor” companies are considering the possibility of launching their first prototypes.

It is the case of Realme who, just a few days ago, launched the app Realme Fit. It is a software that can manage all the wearable devices of the company’s ecosystem. Some users have analyzed in detail the APK file of the app, discovering that Realme is in the process of launching its first wearable device with the ECG monitoring.

Realme Watch S100, the company’s first wearable ECG

Taking a quick look at the description of the app on the Google Play Store, there is actually a golden piece of information about the company’s next wearable ECG: it will be called Realme Watch S100. An unprecedented name that differs from the previous models launched, and which is already attracting the curiosity of enthusiasts.

In addition to the typical characteristics of wearable devices, it is the electrocardiogram of one’s cardiac activity that has a note of uniqueness. With the ECG, you can have a much more precise measurement than the classic heartbeats in BPM. You can evaluate the pace and identify possible arrhythmias.

We will have to wait for official news from Realme itself, because to date there are still many doubts. Starting from the type of device. The name Watch would in fact suggest a smartwatch, but the images give a glimpse a classic smartband.