Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro | Technical specifications | Price | Exit

Realme’s 2021 has been studded with a large number of models of what is the top range of the brand, namely the GT series. After the first GT, GT Neo, Neo Flash, GT Master, Master Explorer, GT Neo 2 And Neo 2T, finally we enter the heart of the future of the series. The company opened 2022 with new ones Realme GT 2 and GT 2 Pro, two flagships that bring various news: let’s find out all the details on technical specifications, price and market release.

Realme GT 2 Pro: everything we know so far

Design and display

In terms of style and design, the new top of the range from Realme offer several novelties. In both cases we have a punch hole panel on the top left, but everything changes with the back. Be Realme GT 2 Pro that Realme GT 2 are available in version Master Design, special variant co-created with the designer Naoto Fukasawa. The official images made us appreciate its technology Paper Tech, an eco-sustainable choice as the shell is made of bio-polymers in collaboration with SABIC. These materials include organic compounds derived from nature, namely fallen leaves and paper pulp. An element, that of paper, which is also taken up by the texture of the shell itself, whose roughness is partly reminiscent of that of drawing sheets. In short, a completely “green” novelty that translates into a very particular back cover (which certainly will find the appreciation of users looking for a unique terminal of its kind).

Moving beyond the question of design, Realme GT 2 Pro mount a panel AMOLED E4 from 6.7 ″ Quad HD + (3216 x 1440 pixels) in 20: 9 with 525 PPI density, 120 Hz refresh rate, touch sampling up to 1,000 Hz and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. There is also one LTPO technology second generation (2.0), such as Xiaomi 12 And OnePlus 10 Pro. Plus, thanks to technology O-Sync 2.0, the synchronization is always optimized, so as not to miss anything in this sector.

Regarding Realme GT 2, the screen is instead a unit always AMOLED at 120 Hz but from 6.62 ″ Full HD + (2400 x 1080 pixels). In addition, to protect the panel we find a Gorilla Glass 5 glass. In both cases, we are talking about screens with a flat profile and very thin frames.

Realme confirmed that the ID sensor in the screen that we will find on GT 2 Pro does not have the only function of biometric scanning. The sensor can also be used as heart rate monitor, being able to measure heartbeats by placing the fingertip on it.

In terms of dimensions, Realme GT 2 measures 162.9 x 75.8 x 8.6 mm for 199 g (194 g for the Paper version), while the Pro model 163.2 x 74.7 x 8.18 mm and 199 grams (189 g for the variant Paper). Regarding the colors, in addition to the White and Green Paper Master versions we also have models in blue and black.

Hardware

As previously announced, Realme GT 2 Pro is among the first flagship models to have it on board Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Qualcomm’s latest high-end SoC. It is a chipset made by Samsung at 4nm, containing an octa-core Kryo CPU (1 x 3 GHz X2 + 3 x 2.5 GHz A710 + 4 x 1.8 GHz A510) and an Adreno GPU. Memories side we talk about 8/12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM e 128/256/512 GB of non-expandable UFS 3.1 storage.

With regard to the technical sector of Realme GT 2 “Standard” we pass instead to Snapdragon 888, a solution that we already know very well. For the memories we have 8/12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128/256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For charging, we unfortunately don’t have the 125W super charge. Both Realme GT 2 Pro and its younger brother offer a large 5,000 mAh, with fast charging support from 65W (from 0 to 100% in just 33 minutes).

Inside the Realme GT 2 Pro there is also a new dissipation system, an improved version of the one present on GT Neo 2. The heat will be dissipated through a 4.129mm² wide vapor chamber, crossing various dissipative layers for a total of 36.761mm² of useful surface.

Another strong point of Realme’s flagship range is connectivity. As announced by the brand itself, GT 2 Pro is equipped with the first switching technology with HyperSmart antenna for the mobile market. This means much more stable and enhanced connections. To this is added a system NFC totally renovated, with coverage a 360 ° and with Tap & Go functionality.

On the software side the two models come with Android 12 at launch, in the form of the new proprietary interface Realme UI 3.0. In support of gaming there will be the renewal GT Mode 3.0 with which to unleash the full power of your smartphone and have additional features. There are also stereo speakers, GPS Dual Frequency, NFC, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Camera

The photographic sector of Realme GT 2 Pro is based on a main module consisting of three sensors with a configuration from 50 (OIS) + 50 + 2 MP. The main sensor is a main Sony IMX766, accompanied by a 150 ° wide angle (the widest currently on the market) and an additional lens. In this case it is a GC02M1B micro-lens with the function of microscope, a solution similar to what we saw on board OPPO Find X3 Pro: in practice it is possible to take super-magnified images (up to 40 times, from a distance of 4.7 mm) and discover objects and materials from a whole new point of view. Moving on to the selfie camera, we have a sensor from 32 MP (IMX615), with FOV 80.6 ° and aperture f / 2.4.

The younger brother is equipped with a camera from 50 + 8 + 2 MP: we find an IMX766 main sensor with OIS but this time with a 119 ° wide-angle module and a macro-only lens (with a focusing distance of 4 cm). For selfies we have a Sony IMX471 sensor from 16 MP with 78 ° FOV and f / 2.5 aperture.

No Realme GT 2 Pro Camera Edition in sight – here’s what we know

There has been much talk of a possible Realme GT 2 Pro Camera, special version characterized by a rather protruding and generous photographic module, whose shapes recall those of the old Nexus 6P. Despite the rumors and renders, no details arrived during the launch event (and its existence is also in doubt).

Realme GT 2 Pro – Price and presentation date

The GT 2 and GT 2 Pro launch event – set for January 4, 2022 – gave us two very respectable devices, with a unique design and top specifications. For what concern price sales, Realme GT 2 Pro was launched at a starting figure of € 515, or 3699 yuan, for the 8/128 GB version. The increased variants, from 8/256 GB and from 12/256 GB should be offered at 3999 yuan and 4299 yuan, or € 557 And € 599 at the current exchange rate. Finally, the 12/512 GB model was launched at 4799 yuan, 669 €. These are prices on the introductory offer, slightly lower than the list prices.

The same goes for Realme GT 2 basic: we start alone € 361 (2599 yuan) for the 8/128 GB version. Then there are the variants from 8/256 GB and 12/256 GB, respectively at 2799 and 3099 yuan, approximately € 390 And € 432 at the current exchange rate.

For the Global market, the smartphone should exceed the $ 800, as confirmed by the brand on some previous occasions (but it remains to be seen what the final price will be). There is no international release date yet, so we look forward to more news!

