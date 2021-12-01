realme GT 2 Pro coming with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1! Design is something that hasn’t been seen in years

On the occasion of the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit 2021, realme announced that it will be among the first manufacturers to launch a smartphone powered by the new SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. We have seen that Xiaomi 12 it will be the first series in the world to mount the processor on board, while immediately afterwards it will be the turn of realme GT 2 Pro, the future flaghsip of the Chinese brand which will be presented later this year.

realme, released from the Asian markets a few years ago, managed to make a truly remarkable leap in global markets, including the European one, to the point of becoming the fastest growing smartphone brand in the world. If initially realme aimed mainly at the medium-low range, now things have changed and the intention of expand to higher price and quality targets become reality. realme GT 2 Pro will be the true demonstration of this important progress starting from the processor you will have on board.

The well-known leaker 91mobiles showed a rendering of realme’s future flagship unveiling a completely innovative design, similar to that of the distant Nexus 6P with a raised chamber module as a sort of bump.

Realme Vice President Chase Xu said Qualcomm Technologies always been one of the most important collaborators of realme that the company has already started development of the realme GT 2 Pro a few months ago, ready to provide a real high-end product that will exceed the expectations of young users around the world.

