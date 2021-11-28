Realme GT 2 Pro is coming, but the GT comes at a SUPER price

The key specifications of Realme GT 2 Pro have just leaked into the AnTuTu benchmarking portal. This will be a top of the range in all respects. At the moment, however, the excellent GT (the model released a few months ago) is on Amazon at a special price: only € 490 compared to the 510 in the list, but the surprises do not end there. During checkout you can save an additional 60 euros, thus bringing the final cost to only 430 €. An unprecedented deal.

Realme GT 2 Pro: what do we know about the new flagship?

Recently, a tipster shared a screenshot of the alleged AnTuTu benchmark score of OPPO’s first true flagship sub-brand, the Realme GT 2 Pro. Although it mentioned a remarkable score of 1,025,215, it did not disclose details on the GPU-related scores. , CPU, memory and UX. Soon after, the phone’s official AnTuTu portal was shared by the benchmarking platform. Not only did it provide the scoring breakdown, but it also revealed its key specs.

The Realme RMX3300 phone listing reveals that it is this product will be equipped with a display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset with Adreno 730 GPU. The device will also feature LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 memory. The variant of the aforementioned device that appeared on AnTuTu has 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage space. The device runs on Android 12.

In the CPU test, the RMX3300 scored 237,710 points. In the GPU test, it scored 447,926 points, an approximately 37.5% increase over the Snapdragon 888’s GPU performance. It scored 167,082 in the memory test and 172,497 in the UX test. Moral of the story: the terminal records an exceptional score of 1,025,215 on AnTuTu.

In related news, recent reports have stated that GT 2 Pro will feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED FHD + 120Hz display, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, up to 256G of UFS 3.1 storage, Snapdragon 8 Gen1 and Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 skin. It will house a 5,000mAh battery with 125W fast charge. For selfies, it may be equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie snapper, and its rear camera system may include a 50-megapixel main lens with OIS, ultrawide lens. 8 megapixels and a 5 megapixel macro. It should cost around $ 625; it is likely to arrive by early 2022.