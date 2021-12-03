Tech

Realme GT in 12 + 256GB version: MEGA OFFER (-149 euro)!

Realme GT, in 12 + 256GB configuration, it is a smartphone that boasts a respectable technical data sheet and, thanks to the offer that we offer you today, you can have it for almost 50 euros less than the basic 8 + 128GB model. Take advantage of the promotion: buy it now on Amazon and, with one insane discount of 25%, you will barely pay 449.99 euros with a savings of over 149 euros.

Realme GT on offer at a super affordable price

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, made with a 5nm process, offers top-notch performance to enjoy hours and hours of gameplay. Its support is supported by 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM.

On the front we find a stunning Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 6.43-inch diagonal, with vivid and realistic colors. Don’t miss the best content on the web thanks to the lightning-fast 5G connection. Then we recall the 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging and the two new generation Dolby Atmos speakers.

A real best buy! Put in the cart your Realme GT smartphone: in addition to a considerable cost saving, you will receive it at home in no time and without shipping costs.

