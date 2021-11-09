realme GT NEO 2 arrives in Italy! The mid-range that looks like a flagship. Date and details

realme said it will bring the new realme GT 2 NEO also on the European market, Italy included. The Chinese manufacturer guarantees that it is a mid-range smartphone but with all the features of a flagship.

realme GT NEO 2 was presented in China last September and actually looking at the technical data sheet looks more like a top of the range than a mid-range product. Realme’s goal is to bridge the gap between high-end smartphones and the everyday user, and this realme GT NEO 2 proved to be a real hit with over 1 million of sales in China.

The surprises do not end there because realme has stated that in addition to the GT NEO 2 tablets will also be presented realme Pad and realme budget smartphones C21Y and C25Y. The launch date is November 15th, in exactly one week.

realme GT NEO 2: technical specifications

realme GT NEO 2 a smartphone with really interesting specifications considering that it is equipped with a display 6.63 inch AMOLED FHD + with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate reaching i 600Hz.

Under the body we find the powerful Snapdragon 870 SoC with 8 / 12GB of RAM e 128 / 256GB internal storage memory. Camera side the device houses a triple cam formed by a main one 64MP, a wide angle from 8MP and a macro sensor from 2MP. The selfie cam instead gives 16MP. The battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh and supports fast charging from ben 65W. There is also support for next-generation 5G networks and Wi-Fi 6.

Design is an essential part of the entire realme GT series and color was chosen for this model Green which will best represent the combination of high-tech and nature.

Follow us on our Instagram channel,

lots of news to come!