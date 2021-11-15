Realme GT Neo 2 is available in Italy at a pretty good price

Presented at the end of September with the premise of becoming the new flagship killer at the end of 2021, Realme GT Neo 2 is available for purchase in Italy at a very good price, especially if you consider the coupon code to use to save something on the list price.

Realme GT Neo 2 is available in Italy

Realme GT Neo 2, in fact, can be purchased at the following eBay links:

In both cases we emphasize that the coupon code is valid until November 21, 2021, therefore you have the whole week at your disposal to calmly evaluate whether to buy it or not.

Realme GT Neo 2 features a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10 + support and maximum brightness of 1300 nits. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor is flanked by 8/12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM while the internal space is 128/256 GB of UFS 3.1 type.

The rear camera mounts three sensors, with the main one being 64 MP, while the front punch hole camera stops at “only” 16 MP. The 5000 mAh battery has support for fast charging at 65 W, while the operating system is Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 customization.

