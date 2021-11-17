Tech

realme GT Neo 2 official! The top of the economic range. Price and details in Italy with the incredible Black Friday promo

The wait is over, realme GT Neo 2 now official in its European version, also dedicated to the Italian market. Presented at the end of September, this smartphone is a candidate to become one of the best buy of the next few months thanks to his rquality / price contribution really very interesting.

realme enters the European market with a straight leg by presenting its new flagship killer with high-level hardware components and display specifications of a true top of the range. Let’s start immediately from the latter, it is a 6.62 AMOLED panel inches with resolution FHD +. The refresh rate reaches i 120Hz, while the frequency of
tactile sampling comes to 600 Hz, the maximum brightness of the display is also very high, reaching a peak of well 1300 Nits.

The dimensions of the device are average: 162.9 75.8 8.6mm while the weight of approx 189 grams. Under the body we find the powerful Snapdragon 870 SoC of Qualcomm coupled with the GPU Adreno 650 And 8 / 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM e 128 / 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage memory. The software side is not lacking Android 11 along with customization realme UI of the brand.

The camera compartment consisting of one triple room thus configured:

  • Principal 64MP
  • Ultra wide angle 8MP
  • Macro 2MP

The sefie cam da 16MP. realme GT Neo 2 supports networks 5G of the new generation and includes the Wi-Fi 6, the NFC chip, the Bluetooth 5.2, the GPS and the speakers are stereo with Dolby Almos. The large battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh and supports fast charging from ben 65W which allows you to charge the phone from 0 to 100% in 36 minutes.

realme GT Neo 2: price and availability

realme GT Neo 2 available in Italy and in the rest of Europe in colors Neo Green, Neo Blue and Neo Black at an introductory price of 449 euros for the version 8 / 128GB as it rises to 549 euros for the version 12 / 256GB.

realme GT Neo 2 + 8 / 128GB → 449

realme GT Neo 2 + 12 / 256GB → 549

Unmissable Black Friday promotion

It does not end there, because during the Black Friday realme will present a unmissable promotion for your new smartphone.

realme GT Neo 2 + 8 / 128GB → 369

realme GT Neo 2 + 12 / 256GB → 449

