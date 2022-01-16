Realme GT Neo 2 review: specs, tests and price

Maybe I arrive a bit late, it’s true, but after a bit of ups and downs I managed to get my hands on the last (at least for now) gem of Realme, the GT Neo 2. The smartphone, presented for a couple of months already, has already been the protagonist of some bomb offers in recent weeks and I can already anticipate that we are facing a best-buy smartphone, almost exclusively in trust.

Logically I tried it for a few days and, as usual, the report can be found below.

Realme GT Neo 2 review

Design and Materials

Realme, as usual, it has marketed more color variations than this one GT Neo 2 and I am super happy to have received the most tamarra, green in color that will not go unnoticed tens of meters away; however, there are two color variants Neo Black and Neo Blu, decidedly more elegant and less flashy.

The assembly of this Realme GT Neo 2, as per tradition, it is exceptional: I do not personally remember smartphones really badly built by the company which is confirmed as one of the best brands currently in circulation. There back cover it is made of plastic as well as the side frame which looks a lot like anodized aluminum but in reality it is plastic with a matte finish that continues on part of the back cover which becomes glossy, instead, in correspondence with the black bar with the brand written: this detail aesthetic is present, however, only on the Neo Green version and not on the black, which is entirely black, in fact, with matte finishes.

The smartphone has rather generous dimensions and a weight of 200 grams; the thickness it’s about 9mm, but overall in spite of everything GT Neo 2 from Realme it can be held well in the hand and can be used comfortably with one hand given its 20: 9 format and the slightly rounded rear edges that improve the grip.

On the four sides, then, all the physical elements are distributed; at the bottom there is the Dual-SIM cart, the speaker and the entrance Type-C, on the left the volume rocker and on the right the power button. The ear capsule is well inserted in the front above the display, under which, instead, a rather reactive and precise biometric sensor is integrated. The front camera, on the other hand, is integrated into the display with the classic small hole on the left side.

Display

Compared to the previous GT Neo, which officially never arrived in Italy, Realme on this new version distributed globally has made a lot of improvements on all fronts, and the display is one of these. The GT Neo 2, in fact, has a 6.62 ″ inches with FullHD + 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution with technology AMOLED, support for HDR10 +, compatibility with a refresh rate up to 120Hz And touch sampling up to 600Hz.

The quality of the panel, on the whole, is more than good: the maximum brightness is quite high and the display has good visibility even in case of direct exposure to the sun, this does not surprise me since Realme declares a maximum brightness of approximately 1300nits.

The color quality is good and this Realme probably has one of the best panels in its price range. What does not have me 100% convinced, in reality, it is the management of the color calibration a little too rough for the most fussy users and the screen refresh rate that in some contexts, such as games for example, does not go beyond 60Hz in the tests I was able to carry out . These are little things that I like to make known, but that in truth at least 80% of end consumers do not even notice, dazzled by a display with brilliant and super bright colors.

Hardware and Performance

Hardware also wants its part: that’s what the saying goes, right? Seriously, Realme switches to Qualcomm on this new GT Neo 2 (the Neo “1” had a Mediatek processor) with one Snapdragon 870 at 7nm Octa-Core, 8 or 12GB of RAM (virtually expandable up to an additional 7GB) e 128 or 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal memory not expandable. The supporting GPU is an Adreno 650.

The performances, needless to say, are a true top of the range in practically all contexts; GT Neo 2 it also makes a difference thanks (and above all, I would add) to the larger stainless steel vapor chamber cooling system than in the past that allows you to keep temperatures lower and does not overload the CPU.

Even in the benchmarks the Realme GT Neo 2 gets really interesting results, and in some contexts even clearly superior to much more expensive smartphones. It particularly satisfies gaming thanks to the GT 2.0 mode which guarantees a performance increase of about 10% when activated in addition to the presence of two stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology that make the experience even more immersive.

Furthermore, there is no lack of support forNFC for payments cardless, compatibility with the Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 6 and, of course, the 5G network.

Camera

If there was one aspect on which I would not have saved even a dollar, it is the camera, but evidently Realme will have had its 100 + 1 good reasons for doing so. The equipment on paper is of a good standard: we are talking about a main lens from 64MP f / 1.8 with PDAF focus e double LED flash with duotone, followed by a lens Ultra-Wide 8MP f / 2.3 and from a small room 2MP f / 2.4 macro, like 90% of the smartphones we have reviewed in the last period.

The words I used a few moments ago, however, shouldn’t make you fear the worst: Realme GT Neo 2 realizes in good light conditions some photos that are more than good for its price range with the main camera, a little less details are captured with the 8MP wide-angle lens, but all in all they are sufficient for social use or a little more.

In nocturnal the difficulty increase, especially with white balance; as you can see from the shots, all the photos taken in the evening tend to turn yellowish tones, except in some cases where the white balance is totally offset, both with and without AI.

As often happens, the presence of the M camera is of little significance2MP acre in terms of concrete results. On average, then, the 16MP selfie camera that works well enough in any scenario; in the dark or in low light, the usual “flash” software comes into play that improves things a bit.

Videos are recorded up to 4K 60fps, albeit as usual stabilization will have to be renounced; available the ultra steady, however, when recording in FullHD 60fps.

Software

Even if there was talk of an official update to Android 12 in the month of December, Realme GT Neo 2 to date is still at Android 11 with the Realme UI 2.0 with security patches updated to November 2021. I am confident that Realme has always fulfilled its promises by updating its devices with a rather precise cadence.

Here we are faced with the same interface already seen on the other smartphones in the house, and which therefore stands out for its simplicity, efficiency and reactivity: the “stock” aesthetic approach is the aspect that most fascinates me about Realme UI, but also extreme optimization must not take a back seat.

At the first start you will find a lot of applications pre-installed (see Booking, Amazon Music, Linkedin etc) which, if you do not need them, you can easily remove them; do not miss the always-on display that can be customized entirely to your liking or the smart sidebar in which to integrate some shortcuts of your choice.

The system is extremely fluid in daily tasks and does not suffer from any kind of slowdown in any scenario. There is also the Widevine L1 certification which ensures the smartphone can view contents in FullHD without restrictions on streaming platforms such as Netflix and Prime Video.

Autonomy

The big battery from 5000 mAh available to Realme GT Neo 2 allows it to offer an autonomy of just over a full day, in case of not too stressful uses, and of about a full day if you use it with the intensity of a typical working day after returning from vacation: you have me in short, understood.

The even more interesting aspect is the Super Dart Charge by Realme from 65W thanks to which a charge from 0 to 100% with the original equipment is performed in just 33 minutes, a value that currently makes it one of the fastest smartphones ever in battery charging.

2 minute review – Realme GT Neo 2

Realme GT Neo 2 is a smartphone with an interesting quality-price ratio; there are few aspects that the Chinese company has overlooked.

The hardware is top-notch, as is the display up to date with the latest standards. Too bad for the camera, perhaps this smartphone would have deserved something more.

Price and Considerations

Realme GT Neo 2Ultimately, it is a concrete smartphone, without too many frills and suitable for practically everyone; ok, maybe this coloring is a bit risky for most users, but the most classic ones Black and Blue they have their why, I can guarantee it.

Beyond the aesthetic aspect, what is certain is the price of this smartphone: in the price list Realme offers the version from 8 / 128GB for € 449 but its street price currently stands around € 350, or even less in particular offers, a decidedly interesting price when compared to the goodness of the technical data sheet and the real performance that the smartphone can offer.

