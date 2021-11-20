Realme GT Neo 2 review: the best for Black Friday





Packaging

In the package we find a gray silicone cover of excellent quality, a USB / USB-C cable and a very good one 65W power supply.







Construction and Ergonomics

Realme GT Neo 2 has a very classic design, at least for the family of devices attributable to OPPO. The mirror effect camera block is slightly protruding and deviates from the body which is made of plastic but with an extremely pleasant finish. It slightly retains the fingerprints but we must say that to the touch the yield is satisfying. He is slightly heavy with his 200 grams of weight, but this weight is still quite well balanced. We tried the very refined blue variant, while a green “sporty” version with black stripes is also available.







Hardware

This GT Neo 2 adopts one of the most interesting processors on the square. Let’s talk about the Snapdragon 870 at 7nm with frequency up to 3.2 GHz and Adreno 650 GPU. The RAM is available in 8 and 12 GB sizes which consequently carry 128 or 256 GB of internal memory, once again not expandable. However, this memory is in the very fast UFS 3.1 technology. Excellent connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and of course also 5G Sub6. There is no lack of NFC and dual SIM support, while there is no hole for the headphone audio jack. Two distinctive features of this smartphone, at least for its price range are: the cooling system with significantly larger vapor chamber than in the past (and its competitors) and the definitive Tactile Engine 2.0 vibration motor. The haptic feedback of the vibration is much better than that of the competitors, although sometimes when you type on the keyboard it can “skip” a few strokes if a notification arrives at the same time. However, everything can be resolved with a software update. For the price at which it is sold GT Neo 2 it incorporates much more than we might have expected.







Camera

Realme GT Neo 2 is equipped with a camera from ben 64 megapixel ƒ / 1.8, with support for an 8 megapixel ƒ / 2.3 wide-angle sensor and a (useless) 2 megapixel ƒ / 2.4 macro sensor. If the wide-angle camera is indeed a nice addition, but certainly does not radically change the final judgment, it is the main camera that is truly valid and that manages to guarantee images of great quality, especially for the price range. With good light we are almost at the levels of top-of-the-range smartphones, with great definition, vivid and sharp images and also a good color balance. As the light goes down, the differences compared to higher-end smartphones begin to show themselves, but compared to the competition, however, it defends itself quite well. In the dark the images appear very dark, but luckily the night mode comes to the rescue which drastically improves the brightness and definition of the photos, even if in some shots the result appeared a little too artificial due to a high sharpness. Good selfies from the front camera from 16 megapixel ƒ / 2.5, with good HDR management too. Instead, videos are recorded in 4K to 60fps, but they are a little flickering, better at 30fps. From the front camera, on the other hand, the videos are at most in Full HD.







Display

Realme GT Neo 2 is equipped with a 6.62 inch display with FullHD + resolution. It is a Samsung panel that guarantees a refresh rate up to 120 Hz with even a touch response frequency of 600 Hz, almost record-breaking. We then have a triple brightness sensor, a maximum peak brightness of 1300 nits. It also supports HDR10 + and the front glass is Gorilla Glass 5. All ingredients for one of the best displays in its range.







Software

There is no big news in the software, which is obviously the Realme UI based on Android 11 and updated to patches of August 2021. We find features such as RAM expansion, games space, quick start by holding down the fingerprint reader and the sidebar for shortcuts. We then have a great possibility of customization, starting from the animations of the fingerprint reader to the always-on display theme. Everything is then very fluid, as in few other smartphones, thanks above all to the processor and the increased refresh rate.







Autonomy

The battery is a full-bodied one 5,000 mAh which guarantees an average autonomy of about a day and a half. You can lower this value down to a single working day if you give it too much work, but still excellent results remain. In addition we have super fast charging (from 0 to 100% in 36 minutes) thanks to the support of the 65W charging.







Price

Realme GT Neo 2 is priced at 449 € for the 8/128 variant and of € 549 for the 12/256 one. These are interesting figures, but they don’t live up to the name Realme has made. And the company probably knows this well, given that they are offered in promotion during the Black Friday period at € 369 and € 449, truly exceptional prices for all that the smartphone can offer.

Photo

Final judgement Realme GT Neo 2 Realme GT Neo 2 is a concrete smartphone in many respects: excellent display, excellent fast charging and top-of-the-range hardware, even in the details (for example in the vibration). The price is aggressive and the camera is also valid, net of certain situations. At the promotional price it is a real one best buy. And we don't say that often.

Great display Very fast charging

Very fast charging Great hardware

Great hardware Camera above average Against The price is only in promotion

The price is only in promotion No audio jack

No audio jack Undertone wide-angle camera

Undertone wide-angle camera Flickering 4K @ 60fps video

Emanuele Cisotti He lives in the world of telephony from the Nokia 3210 and in the world of linux from Ubuntu 5.04. If he could, he would also live in a world of Lego and one of electronic music.