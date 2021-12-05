Realme GT Neo2: a simply MONSTER battery

Realme GT Neo 2 has exceptionally impressive battery performance, according to what is learned from the portal review DxOMark.

Realme GT Neo2: DxOMark promotes it with flying colors

The new Realme GT Neo 2 midrange has an impressive 5000 mAh battery, but size isn’t the only thing that determines how long an energy cell can last. DxOMark knows this and has subjected the phone to several very stringent tests to determine the actual performance of the aforementioned in real-world scenarios. The results speak for themselves and prompted the reference site to assign a record score of 94 to the device.

In the tests “Stationary”By DxOMark, the GT Neo 2 lasted 64 hours, which is about 3 hours less than the Xiaomi 11T and the OPPO Reno6 5G. However, it is when the battery runs out during the night that the device shines, losing only 0.33% of the battery charge, the lowest in the entire database of the French portal. For the uninitiated, stationary testing is what the company calls a typical use scenario (TUS) – calling, streaming video, etc., with 4 hours of active use over a period of 16 and more 8 hours. hours of inactivity.

The site also found that realme GT Neo 2 performs quite well on calls, GPS, gaming and while using the camera, with its battery life outperforming rivals Xiaomi 11T and OPPO Reno6 5G in more cases.

Moving on to charging, Realme’s product was found to go from 0-80% in just 25 minutes, from 0-90% in 30 minutes and from 0-100% in 41 minutes, which is once again exceptional especially considering the size of the energy cell. The charging times are not surprising however as the phone supports the 67W ultra-fast fast charging.

All in all, the battery life of the phone was found to be 2 days and 12 hours. The benchmark achieved a score of 94, which is currently the second best score in the DxOMark ranking, with the OPPO Reno6 5G holding the top spot (score 96). It surpassed Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max though.