Realme GT on offer for Black Friday: price and discount

When it launched, during the first half of the year, it was referred to by many as it top-of-the-range low-cost smartphone of 2021. A name used far from inappropriate: the technical specifications of the Realme GT they are in fact those of a smartphone designed to meet all user needs. Also and especially the photographic ones.









At launch, the Chinese device had a list price of less than 500 euros: much lower than other similar phones for technical characteristics and ambitions. With the’early Black Friday 2021 Amazon’s Realme flagship killer just got even cheaper. The discount of 100 euros brings the price at an all-time low on Jeff Bezos’ e-commerce platform. A price that is really difficult to resist.

Realme GT, how it’s made

Equipped with a Super AMOLED display 6.43-inch with a refresh rate of 120 Hz (and a small notch for the front camera in the upper left corner), with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels and a density of 409 ppi. The SoC is located under the display Snapdragon 888 (the top of the range of the first half of 2021) flanked by 8 gigabytes of RAM and 128 gigabytes of storage space.

The rear photographic compartment consists of a triple lens with 64 megapixel main sensor (aperture f / 1.8), capable of taking bright photos and vivid colors. On the connectivity front, the Realme GT is equipped with a 5G chip with a maximum download speed of 7.5 gigabits and Wi-Fi 6 chip.

All powered by one 4,500 mAh battery, more than enough to make it to the end of the day with some remaining charge left. And, in case your day has been particularly stressful, you don’t have to worry: the 65 Watt SuperDart fast charging allows you to recharge the battery in less than an hour.

The Chinese smartphone also excels in quality of materials used. The frame is in metal, while the yellow rear finish is in vegan leather.

Realme GT data sheet

Realme GT: discount and price

With Amazon’s early Black Friday 2021, the Realme GT reaches its all-time low. The 20% discount it ensures a saving of 100 euros on the list price: with 399 euros (also payable in five interest-free installments directly with Amazon) it is thus possible to buy one of the best smartphones of 2021. Un best buy not to be missed, in short.

The same fate has also befallen Realme GT Master Edition, a medium range with a very attractive price. The 18% discount has in fact led it to reach an all-time low, with a list price of just over 300 euros. A very valid option for those looking for a smartphone with an excellent quality / price ratio.

