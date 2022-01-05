Realme GT2 and GT2 Pro are official in China, soon also in Europe

As widely anticipated in recent weeks, realme today announced its new flagship in China, destined to arrive soon on international markets as well. The Chinese manufacturer, which is experiencing decidedly impressive growth, unveiled realme GT2 together with his older brother realme GT2 Pro available in four memory versions and in four different color variations.

Waiting to find out if the version intended for global markets, including the European one, will have any differences compared to the Chinese variant, let’s get to know the new smartphone and its technical data sheet in detail.

Features of realme GT2 Pro

Once again the Asian company has collaborated with Naoto Fukasawa to create something unique, choosing biopolymers to differentiate their creation from the crowd. It took twelve months of development and 63 different prototypes to reach the final result, characterized by a lot of care and a 0.1mm laser engraving process.

The use of this new material contributed to a 35% reduction in the ecological footprint, also confirmed by the packaging that uses a recyclable material and soy-based ink.

Moving on to the technical part, realme GT2 Pro is the first to mount an AMOOLED 2K screen with LTPO 2.0 technology, with a definition of 525 ppi and protected by a Gorilla Glass Victus, the most advanced solution made by Corning. The screen also has a 120 Hz refresh rate that guarantees smooth images and enjoys HDR10 + and DisplayMate A + certifications, testifying to its quality.

realme hasn’t skimped on the performance front by adopting one Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which are flanked by four different memory cuts: 8-128 GB, 8-256 GB, 12-256 GB and 12-512 GB, to guarantee top-level performance in the face of exceptional energy efficiency. To keep temperatures under control the company has designed a specific heat dissipation chamber, which covers an area of ​​36.761 square millimeters, which allows you to reduce the temperature of the chipset by as much as three degrees.

The structure is made up of 9 different layers with a stainless steel surface measuring 4,129 square millimeters, to allow performance to remain unchanged over time.

realme does not even joke on the photography front, using a Sony IMX766 50 megapixel sensor, with PDAF and OIS, to which it is flanked the world’s first 150 degree ultra wide angle camera with 50 m0px sensor and mode fish-eye, ideal for taking beautiful panoramic portraits. And thanks to the 40x micro lens it will be possible to take decidedly particular shots, enlarging otherwise invisible details.

To complete the equipment we find a 5,000 mAh battery supported by the Superdart Charge at 65 watts fast charge, to fill up with energy in a few minutes. Also worthy of mention is the Antenna Matrix system for better reception, the Dolby Atmos and stereo speakers Android 12, which runs the custom realme UI 3.0.

Realme GT2

Even with an equally interesting technical data sheet, realme GT2 is obviously eclipsed by the Pero variant, of which it incorporates numerous characteristics. It has one 120 Hz E4 AMOLED screen and under the body it uses a very valid Snapdragon 888 5G, with Vapor Cooling Plus in steel to keep temperatures under control.

Other features remain unchanged, including battery, design and user interface.

Availability

Both models will soon be available also in Europe, below you will find the prices for the Chinese market:

realme GT2 8 – 128 GB at 2,699 yuan (about 376 euros)

realme GT2 8-256 GB at 2,899 yuan (about 404 euros)

realme GT2 12-256 GB at 3,199 yuan (about 445 euros)

realme GT2 8 – 128 GB at 3,899 yuan (about 544 euros)

realme GT2 8-256 GB at 4,199 yuan (about 585 euros)

realme GT2 12-256 GB at 4,499 yuan (about 627 euros)

realme GT2 12-512 GB at 4,799 yuan (about 669 euros)

Obviously, European prices will be affected by the addition of taxes and import charges, so they could be higher than the Chinese counterpart.