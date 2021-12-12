Realme Pad on eBay: use the SECRET code

A bomb of tablets and life becomes simpler.

Just welcome Realme Pad in your daily life to understand that you have not made any mistakes and that instead you have done extremely well to invest in this model rather than in another much more expensive one. How come? Well because it doesn’t make you miss anything and it’s brilliant!

Thanks to the fabulous promotion on eBay you take it home with a per 10% discount just paying it € 215.10. How do you have to do it? Simply enter the code “PIT10PERTE” at checkout. By doing so you will receive it at home in no time thanks to GLS Servizio Espresso Nazionale and at no additional cost.

Realme Pad: all you need to discover

Buying a tablet can become a business. The question you will surely have asked yourself is “do I spend a lot or a little?”.

For each price range there are different possibilities, in any case it is always easy to find devices on the market that are a lot of smoke and no roast.

If you are here for a while, it is because you trust me and I thank you. For this reason when I tell you that Realme Pad it’s actually worth it, I really believe it. This device is modern, ultra-slim and from an aesthetic point of view it does not disappoint you at all.

To its advantage it has:

a 10.4-inch display with 2k resolution WUXGA +;

WUXGA +; a processor MediaTek Helio developed for the gaming;

developed for the four speakers Dolby Atmos not to give up on spectacular sound;

not to give up on spectacular sound; An 8 megapixel camera so you don’t give up on anything;

the Google services integrated.

In addition I must warn you: also in terms of autonomy it is a bomb seen and considering the battery capacity that exceeds 7000mAh and feeds on 18W fast charging.

In short, what are you waiting for? Enter the discount code immediately “PIT10PERTE” and make this Realme Pad yours with only 215,10 € on eBay. Shipments are very fast and free.