realme Pad will receive Android 12: the inexpensive tablet is now on sale in the Unieuro stores even offline

Starting today the complete range of realme tablets will be available at Unieuro points of sale. This was announced by the same manufacturer, who underlined the commitment – through the collaboration between the two companies – to bring their technological products into the hands of all Italian consumers, even those who prefer to touch the devices firsthand before making them their own. .

6.9 mm thick and weighing about 440 grams, realme Pad wants to offer a compact and ergonomic design in an affordable price range. It adopts a metal body in aluminum alloy and with an ultra-fine ceramic, all at a starting price of 249. On the technical level we find a WUGXA + display (2000×1200 pixel resolution), 7100mAh battery (which can also be used to charge devices external), Hi-Res speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, also proposing itself as a solution for entertainment.

realme Pad on sale in Unieuro stores

The Helio G80 processor offers more than satisfactory power, especially considering the price range of the device, with MediaTek Hyper Engine which aims to optimize the gaming experience. The company also announced that realme Pad will receive the update to Android 12 starting in the third quarter of 2022, and has ensured that the tablet will continue to receive periodic security updates for three years.

realme Pad available in LTE or WIFI versions, and in the Unieuro stores it will initially be offered in a limited promotion, starting from 199.99. Below all the prices in detail:

realme Pad Wi-Fi 4 + 64GB at 199.99 (instead of 249.99)

(instead of 249.99) realme Pad LTE 4 + 64GB at 229.99 (instead of 279.99)

(instead of 279.99) realme Pad Wifi 6 + 128GB at 259.99 (instead of 299.99)

(instead of 299.99) realme Pad LTE 6 + 128GB at 299.99 (instead of 349.99)

