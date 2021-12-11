realme: up to 120 ?? discount on the latest smartphones! Here is the Christmas offer

realme celebrates Christmas with some really interesting offers featuring its flagship smartphones. In detail the new ones realme GT NEO 2, realme GT And realme GT Master Edition will receive a discount from 60 ?? up to 120 ??. The offer starts today and will last until December 26th.

realme GT NEO 2: specifications and discounted price

realme GT NEO 2 it is the most recent device of the range. Under the body mounts the powerful SoC Snapdragon 870 5G while the display is a unit AMOLED E4 with resolution FHD + and an update rate a 120Hz. There are 3 cameras: the main one from 64MP followed by an ultra wide angle 8MP and finally a macro sensor from 2MP. The selfie cam is from 16MP. Connectivity side we have Wi-Fi 6, support for networks 5G of the latest generation and the chip NFC. The battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh and supports fast charging from ben 65W ensuring a full charge in just 36 minutes.

Realme GT NEO 2 Christmas offer

The configuration 12 + 256 GB of realme GT NEO 2 will be available at 449 euros, rather than 549 euros, while that 8 + 128 GB will be available at 389 euros, rather than 499 euros.

realme GT: specifications and discounted price

realme GT, dubbed the flaghsip killer, is a relationship device truly incredible quality-price. Thanks to the Christmas offer it will be possible to buy it at an even cheaper figure. The smartphone is equipped with the most powerful SoC on the market, the Snapdragon 888 by Qualcomm. The display is a super AMOLED from 6.43 inches with resolution FHD + and a refresh rate at 120Hz. On the cameras side we have a triple cam formed by a main one 64MP, an ultra wide from 8MP and finally the macro sensor from 2MP. The device is one of the first to support Android 12 Beta 1. The battery has a capacity of 4,500 mAh and recharges in just 35 minutes thanks to technology 65W SuperDart.

Realme GT Christmas offer

The configuration 12 + 256 GB di realme GT, launched on the Italian market in June, will be available at 479 euros, rather than 599 euros.

realme GT Master Edition: specifications and discounted price

Born from the collaboration between realme and the designer Naoto Fukasawa, realme GT Master Edition is one of the most particular devices on the market thanks to a design inspired by suitcases. Under the body we find the SoC Snapdragon 778G and the display is a unit AMOLED from 6.43 in with resolution FHD + and an update rate a 120Hz. The cameras are also here 3: main from 64MP, ultra wide from 8MP and macros from 2MP. The selfie cam is good 32MP. The battery has a capacity of 4,300 mAh and recharges in just 33 minutes thanks to the support 65W SuperDart.

Realme GT Master Edition Christmas offer

The configuration 8 + 256 GB of realme GT Master Edition will be available at 349 euros, rather than 399 euros, while that 6 + 128 GB will be available at 289 euros, rather than 349 euros.

But that’s not all: also on the family of AIoT products. For more details visit the

Amazon store and the realme website.