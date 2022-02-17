Realme updates its 100-euro best-selling mobile to Android 12

A mobile of about 100 euros is about to receive Android 12 among the first on the market… It sounds strange, but it’s really doing things very well!

At this point, no one is unaware that realme is the fastest growing brand in the entire history of the mobile market, and in fact the Chinese manufacturer has even achieved growth of over 1,000% in Europe alone. building your success on a good jobwithout further fanfare or complications.

We could tell you a lot of things about realme, but the truth is that its catalog speaks for itself with the most interesting deviceswhich feature good finishes and well-compensated hardware for sale prices, as well as one of the best after sales support and updates of the entire Android platform.

It is how it is understood that the realme C25, a smartphone of basic cut and that it costs about 100 eurosit will be officially one of the first to receive Android 12 at least in program form beta.

And it is that as the colleagues from GizmoChina told us following the track of realme itself, since yesterday the test phase is activated realme UI 3.0 Early Access for realme C25thus becoming probably the fastest affordable mobile to have Android 12.

The realme C25 is official with triple camera and 6,000 mAh battery

It is a best-selling smartphone in India, so surely the huge user base that the device has will have encouraged realme to sneak it in road map even ahead of other more representative smartphones at an international level, although certainly for now the firmware is not stable so the joy comes only halfway.

Register for tests Early Access Really it’s as simple as open them Settings and access the menu Software updatewhere we will find an icon with a gear that when pressed will open the form to sign up for early testing of Android 12.

There is no cheating or cardboard, because all realme C25 units are compatible as long as they run the firmware versions RMX3193_11.A.25 or RMX3193_11.A.26although it will be realme itself who is in charge of sending us or not the OTA update package until the quota of beta testers.

The worst part is that realme is not very used to, as we do thank OPPO, of publishing an update schedule for its devices, so it just we continue to add mobiles compatible with the program realme UI 3.0 Early Access without obtaining more indicative dates in return update in stable versions… We will have to keep an eye out!

