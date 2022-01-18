Realme watch S Pro, the top smartwatch on offer at a mini price

realme is now a real reality in the Italian panorama: with small steps it has managed to conquer a good slice of the market, also thanks to products with a excellent value for money. In recent years it has been appreciated above all for smartphones, but realme also produces other devices, such as smartwatches. And the top of the range model, the realme watch S Pro, today we find it in super offer on Amazon at a price of 99 €, the lowest ever on the e-commerce platform. The discount for the top of the range smartwatch is 24%.









As you can guess from the name, the realme watch S Pro has some real top-of-the-range features, starting with the large high resolution display. Everything you look for in a smart watch is present inside the realme: health monitoring, ad hoc app for physical activity in order to analyze your progress and an autonomy of 14 days. An offer not to be missed, especially if you are looking for a excellent top of the range smartwatch at an affordable price (it is not easy to find devices of this type for less than 100 €). The promotion expires in a few days, so you have to be quick to take advantage of it.

realme watch S Pro: the technical features

Pro is the word that unites all the features of realme’s top-of-the-range smartwatch. Pro is the display, pro are also the two processors that allow you not to have slowdown problems, pro is also the battery life. We are faced with a smartwatch that is not afraid of comparisons with much more acclaimed and above all expensive rivals. But let’s see the data sheet point by point.

Let’s start with the very large screen and with a rather high resolution that allows you to check the main data at any time. In addition, the screen also has the always-on function to check the time. The shape is circular (very reminiscent of analog watches) and you have the ability to customize the dial according to your needs.

Moving on to the more practical aspects, it realme smartwatch supports 15 sports modes, including swimming (including basketball and cricket). Indeed, the smart watch is water resistant to 50 meters. Do not miss the value of calories burned during training and the distance traveled. The realme Watch S Pro also has a double satellite geolocation systemand in order to analyze the training data based on the route.

There is also health monitoring, with ad hoc sensors for heart rate and blood oxygen saturation. Sleep monitoring is also available with a precise report that shows us the quality of our rest. For those who are stressed there are also meditation exercises. Finally, the smart watch also reminds us when we need to drink or do some activity.

By connecting the smartwatch to your smartphone, you can receive all notifications directly on your wrist, so you can see them quickly. We close with autonomy: as we said the battery lasts up to 14 days.

realme watch S Pro on offer on Amazon: price and discount

An excellent offer the one launched by Amazon for the realme watch S Pro. Today we find the top-of-the-range smartwatch at a price of 99 €, the 24% less than the price list. Buying it now yes they save just over € 30. In its category it is one of the best offers you can find right now on the e-commerce site. The realme watch S Pro is sold and shipped directly by Amazon.