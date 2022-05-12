Reason for being of a Specialized Medical Society

By Dr. Francisca Moronta, president of the Dominican Society of Family and Community Medicine (Sodomefyc)

A medical society brings together a series of professionals, researchers, specialists or scholars in a branch of knowledge that allows them to meet, expose the results of their research, compare them with those of their colleagues or specialists in the same domains of knowledge, and spread their knowledge. works through the means conferred on it, its objectives and activities are governed according to its own statutes, regulated according to national and international laws, its activities usually include those of a teaching nature (courses, workshops, seminars, congresses, etc) research (theoretical or applied) and publications (books, magazines, etc).

This makes it possible to achieve prestige, both for its members and for the organization that supports them, in this case SODOMEFYC, which brings together family doctors. Medical societies are generally named according to the territory they cover as well as the branch of knowledge they study (Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Gynecology, Emergency Medicine, Cardiology, etc.); In addition to this, specialized medical societies usually advise the Dominican Medical Association and through it to governments as well as public or private institutions, according to the Association Law 68-03 on the knowledge that underpins them.

In short, the Specialized Medical Societies function as an organization of specialized doctors who develop scientific update programs for their members, and also defend the interests of the specialist doctors they group together.