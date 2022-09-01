Reason for Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Juventus revealed

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly left Juventus in 2021 as he became unpopular in the dressing room.

Former Juventus midfielder in the 80s, Massimo Mauro, has just lifted the veil on the reasons that led Cristiano Ronaldo to prematurely end his history with Juventus. He claims it was because a spring broke with the rest of the group following an incident that happened after a game.

“Cristiano Ronaldo ransacked the locker room”

Mauro has accused the Manchester United striker of physically threatening Federico Chiesa, his teammate at the time at Juve. He said in an interview with TuttoJuve “Don’t compare Ronaldo with Maradona. Diego was popular with all of his teammates as Cristiano ransacked the dressing room. Once, Ronaldo raised his hand to a teammate in the Juventus dressing room. Federico Chiesa must find the courage to say it. And that’s why (Andrea) Pirlo didn’t field Cristiano on the pitch in his last game as Juventus manager.”

Mauro clearly doesn’t have Ronaldo in his heart and he laughed at his record in Italy despite scoring 100 goals with the Bianconeri: “Ronaldo went to Turin to win the Champions League and the only thing that he did not obtain, it is the Champions League. He reached the quarter-finals and the round of 16.