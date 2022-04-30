Reason revealed why Amber Heard defecated on Johnny Depp’s bed

VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES.- In a whole media show, the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

The legal battle between the two celebrities has drawn world attention not only because of the chaos of their relationship as a couple, but also because of the surreal moments that are being revealed.

As the trial progresses, new details about the Hollywood marriage are presented, each one more incoherent than the other and at the same time more comical.

For this occasionStarling Jenkins III -the actor’s driver and security guard- called as a witness to the court, revealed a fact that for many years became a mystery. why was there human feces in the couple’s double bed?

According to the driver, it was Amber herself who confessed it to him on the day – on the way to Coachella – in great detail.

Jenkins recalled accompanying the actress to the famous event in 2016.

While driving, he stated that the two of them “had a conversation related to the surprise she left him at the boss’s (Depp’s) bedside.”

Apparently, the “surprise” occurred right after a heated argument between Johnny and Amber.

According to the driver, the protagonist of Aquaman told him that it was “a horrible joke that ended badly.”

For his part, Depp acknowledged in front of the magistrates that at the time he saw a photo of the incident that took place after a fight during his ex-wife’s 30th birthday party.

“I laughed. It was so out of place. So bizarre and grotesque that I couldn’t help but laugh”, expressed the protagonist of ‘Secret Window’.

The artist revealed that the actress “tried to blame the dogs” for the unpleasant incident, but he was more than sure that was impossible.

“They’re tiny Yorkies, about 4 pounds each… I lived with those dogs for many years, it wasn’t the dogs,” he said, referring to the difference between the size of canine and human poop.

The trial in Virginia is still open.

