Reasons for America’s defeat against Pachuca

América fell at home 1-3 against Pachuca and is at the bottom of the table, as fourteenth place with 4 points after six dates

America succumbed with a resounding 1-3 against Pachuca, a result that means the consolidation of the feathered team in the last positions and be the worst defense of Clausura 2022.

The blue-cream team fell for the third time in the lathe on the field of the Azteca Stadium, while Pachuca climbed to the second position of the lathe.

América became the victim of the tournament’s top scorer, Nico Ibáñez, who scored the first goal of the match and with this reached five goals in the semester, becoming the championship leader.

The clear flaws and lack of coordination between the defenses of America, caused Santiago Solari’s team to be the worst defense of the contest with 13 goals received.

América is tied in goals against together with Santos, who is in the last position of the tournament.

One of the important aspects that the capital team has had is the lack of forcefulness against the rival goal. Henry Martín missed a clear goal, Roger Martínez wasted an important action after Henry’s goal and Bruno Valdez failed to score a second goal.

One of the main innovations that the feathered ones had was having Miguel Layún as a containment, a position he has held in the past, but this afternoon he could not develop in a good way, since he was responsible for the second goal when he lost the ball in midfield.

The South American Avilés Hurtado became the figure of the hidalguenses by scoring the second goal and also achieving an assist in the first entry. He drove the rival defense crazy and was close to achieving another second.