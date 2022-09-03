reasons for making the decision

Demonstration of doctors against temporality.

More and more health professionals decide to abandon their vocation to give a new direction to their professional life. The current working conditions and remuneration of specialists have caused a veritable barrage of resignations from doctors who, tired of promises that fail to materialize on the part of the administrations, seek a New way where to develop your profession.

This is confirmed by a Primary Care study carried out in Navarra, the results of which show that nine out of ten doctors at this level of care value changing their current professional life. Its conclusions also show that half of the participants are thinking of leaving and retiring before the age of 65 and a third think of reducing their working hours.

In the midst of a pandemic during which doctors are more necessary than ever, the mass flight of doctors of consultations and the difficulty in filling MIR vacancies become serious problems in dealing with the complicated situation that exists at all levels of care. The templates are increasingly reduced and it is difficult for professionals to find the desire with which to continue exercising the profession.

One of those doctors who has decided to leave the front line of medicine has been Charles Anthony Riesco, gynecologist for seven years. In statements to Medical Writing, the doctor explains that he ceased his activity “on January 31, 2022”. He shared his decision on social networks, celebrating that with it he said “goodbye to the guardsemergencies and quality of life horror to which healthcare medicine drags us”.

In his case, he decided that he had a lot to contribute to “improving the health system” and decided to undertake another field. He currently works “in a automated communication channel between patients and gynecology and obstetrics medical services”. His project was accepted within the MadridEmprende acceleration program launched by the Madrid City Council.

“My training towards field of health management It led me, to my own surprise, towards entrepreneurship. I think there is a context that is favoring the development little by little mixed health profiles, beyond the classic assistance in consultations; context that gives us the opportunity to develop projects like the one I am developing, which I hope will reduce the distance that exists between patients and their healthcare teams“, he assures.

He states that by abandoning assistential medicine he has gained a “quality of life that due to hospital rhythms he had almost forgotten” since he can “sleep at home and not have 24-hour work days”, common in hospital centers.

Although he feels happy with a “rhythm and order of life that in the future it will be difficult to want to abandon”, he assures this newspaper that “he misses the delivery room, the operating room and life in the hospital” so he does not rules out going back at some point to the gynecology consultations since “the contact with the patients and all the health personnel has always enchanted me”, he confesses.

Without confidence of the population and the administrations

A different case is Jesus Matched, a Primary Care family doctor, who decided to end his professional career in consultations, showing profound disappointment. “I love my profession but I can’t stand my job“, he explained in December 2021 when, overcome by the situation, he distanced himself from the healthcare medicine. The reason for his departure was disenchantment with the profession itself. “Every day it distances itself more than what I thought I would do and wanted to do, with what I actually do.”

The doctor made his decision public on social networks, where he pointed out that the doctors lost “the trust of the population we serve and we never had it from the administrations to which we belong”, compelling reasons for walk away from the profession to “stop, breathe, reflect, put more plasters on this wound and put in order everything that has moved inside in this time”.

In his farewell, Jesús Igualada sent a message to his colleagues. “To those of you who follow, for whatever reason, infinite thanks. You are the most valuable thing in this system. The only life left to the Primary Care it’s you”. And he added a piece of advice for them: “Hold on if you have the strength, look for networks, support and alliances to continue, and if you can’t anymore, stop. Before you break inside, please stop. I have reached that moment, and I feel privileged to be able to do so. There are contexts where it’s really difficult.”

Labor alternatives to Medicine

Sergio Swollenresponsible for the health area of ​​the Hays employment consultancy, told Medical Writing “that a graduate in Medicine can have multiple job opportunities in other areas related to health away from care practice”.

“The pharmaceutical industry is one of the most common sectors in which doctors are received,” explained Hinchado, who emphasizes that within the pharmaceutical field, a doctor can work in the R&D department, clinical research or in the areas of pharmacovigilance. “Thanks to their training and the development of their skills, they are highly valued,” he acknowledged.

Another of the sectors that bets on the hiring of doctors are those related to the health technologyas he recounted in his experience Charles Anthony Riesco. In his case, the gynecologist opted to undertake and create an application, but his future in this area also encompasses other fields. “They are usually hired as consultants in the development of medical equipment for private companies,” Hays said.