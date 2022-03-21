Reasons for the defeat of Real Madrid against Barcelona in the Clásico

ESPN presents the various weak points that cost Real Madrid a win against Barcelona in the Clásico

Real Madrid stumbled 4 to 0 against Barcelona at Classic which was held on the field of Santiago Bernabeu Stadium and he left in portrait several shortcomings that were studied and taken advantage of by the rival to neutralize him and deliver a landslide in front of his fans.

Barcelona showed personality and jumped onto the pitch Bernabeu with the indication of controlling the ball at any cost, -with a nod to Josep Guardiola included-, to bother a rival unaccustomed to wearing himself out to control the ball. Based on the above, he complemented the strategy with high pressure on all the rival’s lines to close spaces and despair him in his own domains.

The impetus of Real Madrid for imposing conditions translated into defensive deconcentration, which left spaces on the various occasions that it tried to lengthen in the field and, therefore, they were detected and taken advantage of by the rival to play the counterattack and take advantage of a defense that, as the minutes advanced, turned into thinner paper.

Dani Carvajal provided a first period full of insecurities and was constantly exhibited on the right wing by Ferran Torres with speed, but unable to define clear situations on goal. He was replaced by Mariano for the second period, in the search to find a different formation to aspire to other offensive variants that only opened more spaces and had to be recomposed with the subsequent entry of Lucas Vázquez.

On the left flank, Nacho Fernández was also beaten again and again by Ousmane Dembélé, who took advantage of the difference in pace and lapses in the defender’s mark to take crosses into the area and connect with Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, the way the first arrived duel goal.

The first line of Real Madrid He was left to duty in its entirety, with different degrees of fault in each of the four responsible starting footballers. In addition to the spaces left by the full-backs to allow crosses, Aubameyang and Dembélé constantly beat the backs of the central pair made up of David Alaba and Eder Militao, of which the second mentioned is much worse off.

Little less can be blamed on Alaba, since the Austrian has been the benchmark in defense since the start of the season and given the need for solidity in the first line, after the departure of the pillars Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, however, Eder Militao is in his third season with Real Madrid and his performance is still being questioned, because at key moments he makes serious mistakes or simply disappears from the picture.

The absence of Karim Benzema in the call represented the loss of the scorer of the Real Madrid during the current course, but it also showed how ‘short’ the offensive squad is to face an emergency.

Of the eight names that make up the deck of forwards for the Real MadridCarlo Ancelotti made it clear more than ever that Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale and Luka Jovic are removed from his trusted list, given the low level of play shown, while Mariano Díaz and Marco Asensio -despite their role as regular substitutes or surprise headline-, they do not enjoy their total approval either.

The dissent on the part of a good part of Madrid’s attackers caused the white coach to place Federico Valverde and Luka Modric further ahead of their usual area, in an experiment to test them as forwards, and touched the nerves of the team’s midfield, an area in which there are generally no complications.

The Brazilian striker couldn’t handle the heavy slab that taking the baton as a benchmark in attack means Real Madrid, in the absence of Karim Benzema, and missed the team’s clearest opportunities to move the electronic numbers in favor of their cause.

At 34 ‘Luka Modric invented a pass to the edge of the area to leave Vinicius alone and with an advantage over goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen, however, the Brazilian got tangled up with control of the ball, failed to measure the departure of the goalkeeper and, as an epilogue, he tried to deceive the referee with a non-existent foul.

Although the attacker is going through his best season with Real Madridafter three previous ones full of criticism, still lacks the intelligence to look for goals, not to mention that his ‘signature’ move, which consists of reaching the area with speed and cutting towards the center, usually ends up colliding with an opponent.

To face the debacle that Barcelona sentenced before halftime, the bench of the Real Madrid he responded with the best players he has in form, however, he also hinted that looking at the bench requires a second thought.

Mariano Díaz joined the complement as an attacking response, but the striker has barely completed a game as a starter and a few minutes as a substitute in three more duels.

Eduardo Camavinga, one of the fans’ clamor to see him get more minutes, replaced Toni Kroos and Lucas Vázquez, a forward converted to a full-back, relieved Nacho, because Ferland Mendy did not show up due to injury and Marcelo does not count anymore, even if it is your own position that needs a replacement.

The template with which Real Madrid faces this campaign consists of twelve or thirteen players whose wear is enormous and the final slope inclines as the months of activity go by, because there are others who occupy a place but do not count for the coaching staff for different reasons: Jesús Vallejo, Dani Ceballos, Isco, Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Gareth Bale and Mariano Días, for example.