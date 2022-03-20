reasons to believe in it and reasons not to

We don’t know if Samsung will launch the Galaxy S22 FE, but even if these ‘Fan Edition’ are sold like churros, the question remains… If this is what fans want, why aren’t the “original” Galaxy ‘Fan Edition’?

There is no doubt that the sales figures support the birth of the ‘Fan Edition’ Samsungalthough these terminals that arrived in 2019 sheltered from what they asked for from the South Korean giant, their fans have always been misunderstood in the market, halfway between the mid-range and the cut more premiumwith the name of the Galaxy S but presenting less noble materials and, above all, some options that we all would like to have in the “original” Galaxy S which also cost more money.

We had relaunched the debate with the late appearance of the Galaxy S21 FE at the beginning of the year, already talking about the importance of timing and how late the latter arrived fan editionalthough obviously we all hoped that with the landing of the Galaxy S22, S22 + and Galaxy S22 Ultra it would return to talk about the Samsung Galaxy S22 FE file and the doubt whether or not it will finally appear.

The truth is that we have already seen that in the first instance Samsung has repeated the strategywith three models in its range flagship all of them with the platform self-made Exynos hardware (at least in our markets), without the possibility of expanding internal memories and also returning to Gorilla Glass in all variants, keeping prices high where they don’t want to play fan edition.

And perhaps this is where all its meaning begins, because the idea of ​​these Galaxy S FE lies in bring the Galaxy S as close as possible to an audience that does not want to spend so much moneyleaving behind some expensive specs – goodbye Gorilla Glass, hello glasstic– and opting for incidentally offer everything that fans of the South Korean giant like: original Qualcomm hardware, OneUI experience with four years of support, etc…

Its appearance has always been turbulent, but the numbers support the existence of a ‘Fan Edition’ with which Samsung has recovered the essence of a Galaxy S to the taste of fans.

The Samsung Galaxy 'Fan Edition' and the importance of the times: does the Galaxy S21 FE make sense?

What is the point of a Galaxy S22 FE, will it arrive or not?

The truth is that to me these fan edition I have never had too much justification in the Samsung catalog, and that is the Galaxy S family already has three models with which the South Koreans could please the whole world.

In fact, is that if Samsung knows how its fans want Galaxy S phones, does itwhy not launch the Galaxy S22 already as the fan editionwith its expandable memory, its Snapdragon chipset and all this stuff?

Be that as it may, the logical thing is that when the global situation and the supply crisis allow it, the Galaxy S22 FE makes an appearance, with a much more attractive price and plastic materials, a reduction in photographic performance but all of this spiced up by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipsetwhich in the end is what all users of a Galaxy S22 would want.

Which it doesn’t seem like they can come backno matter how much we users keep asking for it, is the microSD slot to expand storage and connector 3.5 millimeter audio jack for headphones, two specifications that already seem like a thing of the past even on smartphones fan edition.

The Galaxy S21 FE has not sold well, but the fan edition they have a future for now

The Galaxy S21 FE has not had time to succeed in the market, and the truth is that it is not expected now that it improves too much this situation, because the Galaxy S22 will cannibalize sales even if they cost a little more money.

In any case, Samsung knows that these terminals work if they arrive in a suitable window, and actually yes there is a place for what this would be ‘premium mid-range’ above the Galaxy A and Galaxy Moffering a smartphone halfway between the mid-range and the high-end, but with the features and power of any top of the range on the market.

It’s almost like trace the strategy of the Chinese giants with their flagship killersso yes, Samsung’s Galaxy S FE has a future in the industry and we can expect the Galaxy S22 to have its version fan edition.

In addition, that strategy of the S21 FE would surely be maintained, offering the same appearance as the high-end although built in glassticbut mounting panels Dynamic AMOLED 2X of the highest quality and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that we Europeans are denied with the rest of the Galaxy S22. Otherwise, photographic benefits would be reduced and it would keep the same One UI experience, but at a more attractive price.

Definitely your success will be in the timesagain, and in the possibility that Samsung is able to put it on the market before the summer or, at most, next to the Galaxy Z Fold4 and Flip4 at the end of August… We’ll see if this convulsive exercise (another one) allows it!

3 (basic) things that the new Samsung Galaxy S22 do not have

