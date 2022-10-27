Reasons to study Medicine according to a doctor

For all those who love caring for people and helping the sick, a medical degree is one of the best options.

An important point that you should consider when studying the professional career of Medicine it is to evaluate if you have the vocation to study it and then exercise it, since it implies a lot of study and dedication, as well as several hours of internships, extreme hours, numerous hours of effort and research.

Study for a doctorate implies an extremely important change in the life of each applicant, since achieving a degree requires a firm and responsible commitment, even greater than in other careers, since at the time of exercising functions as a doctor they will be directly responsible for the health of numerous people.

What does a medical professional do?

A doctor is a professional who is trained with theoretical and practical knowledge to pprevent, diagnose and adequately treat any type of disease present in a human. He has the necessary skills to apply basic surgical techniques to his patients if they so require, with the aim of maintaining an optimal level of health.

It should be noted that, in addition to having knowledge for the conservation and recovery of health and seeking to improve the quality of life of patients, “they must be prepared so that in the event that it is not possible to save a life, they help ensure that it has a peaceful death and with the least suffering, as long as it is possible”, commented in an interview withprendimas.com on Doctor of General Medicine Hector Solano.

He also added that “becoming a doctor requires a lot of vocation, have great strength to face adversity, and strong character. It is essential to note that being a doctor is a great responsibility, given that patients must be helped to improve their health by diagnosing diseases and applying the correct treatment to treat them; and alleviate the suffering and discomfort derived from health problems”.

Medicine studies and subjects

Depending on the institution, the medical degree can last between 8 and 12 semesters, first they are trained in a basic way that lasts 4 or 5 semesters and then they enter a more professional stage with medical cycles that are modules of the study plan that are studied in cyclic fields. Once completed, in the penultimate year they must complete an internship to consolidate their knowledge and finally, in the final year, students must perform a compulsory social service.

Among the subjects studied are: cell biology, biological processes, public health, skin and appendages, community medicine, molecular biology and genetics, pharmacology, pathophysiology, nutrition and metabolism, administration and health economics, gerontology, methodology of research, pediatrics, integrated clinic, medical practice, among others.

Some of the most prominent medical specialties are: plastic surgery, urology, ophthalmology, endocrinology, neurological medicine, sports medicine, pediatrics, pulmonology, radiology, pharmacology, general surgery, oncology, and cardiology.

Advantages and disadvantages of studying for a doctorate

Like everything in life, studying medicine has various advantages and disadvantages that you should consider. Benefits include the personal satisfaction you get from helping patients every day; that it is possible to specialize in some medical branch, constantly expand training, and above all a high remuneration for carrying out their functions, which is associated with the great responsibility of the work they perform.

One of the main disadvantages of this career is that it is long-term, it requires 6 to 8 years of training, something notably higher than most careers; and in the case of having the desire to specialize, the time can be even longer depending on the chosen discipline. On the other hand, the great responsibility that a doctor has is really great, since the health and improvement of patients depends on it; he also requires great care added to constant updating that lasts not only until he obtains a degree in medicine, but throughout the time he carries out his work; and he must be willing to work very unusual hours since it implies the need to be available for long shifts and emergencies, and a lifestyle of long working hours.

labor field

As a doctor, it is possible to work anywhere where there is a risk of disease, so these professionals have an extensive work field, including public or private hospitals, as part of the team of doctors in outpatient consultation or as a specialist in an area in particular (if you have the necessary knowledge). In government health agencies, as an official or delegate of health institutions, in the medical health area of ​​any company, as an assistant in public ministries, as a forensic doctor, in insurance companies attesting to the treatments and health status of affiliates of insurance.

Within the pharmaceutical industry, at the head of multidisciplinary teams and health campaigns, as a doctor in charge of his own office, as a professor in higher education institutions, in civil associations and NGOs, to name a few.

The medical career is one of the best paid careers with an average monthly salary of more than 17 thousand pesos for those who only have a degree in medicine, and for those who have postgraduate studies of more than 23 thousand pesos a month approximately. , although it may have variants depending on the institution in which it is practiced.

Where to study medicine in our country?

In Mexico, the medical career can be studied at various universities, some of a public nature are the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), University of Guadalajara (UDG), National Polytechnic Institute (IPN), Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) , and Veracruzana University (UV); and among the private ones are the Universidad La Salle (ULSA), Universidad Autónoma de Guadalajara (UAG), Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey (ITESM), Universidad Anáhuac, and Universidad del Valle de México (UVM), among many others. .